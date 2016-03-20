PHOTOS: Australia’s iconic landmarks switch off for #EarthHour

Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.

Australia’s iconic landmarks including the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge were among the first in the world to switch off for Earth Hour on Saturday.

The annual event saw cities spanning 24 different time zones including Paris, London, Panama and Madrid turning off from 8.30pm-9.30pm to raise awareness about the threats of climate change.

This year, Singapore attempted the world’s largest gathering for a tree pose while WWF Philippines hosted a low-carbon and low-powered event featuring an LED screen powered by people on stationary bikes.

Landmarks around the world including the Eiffel Tower, Buckingham Palace and Brandenburger Tor also joined in on the occasion by switching off their lights for one hour.

Earth Hour originally began in Sydney as a lights-off event in 2007 but has since taken off to more than 172 countries around the world.

Here are some of photos and timelapses captured during Earth Hour below:

Sydney Harbour Bridge

Sydney Opera House

Eiffel Tower, Paris

Buckingham Palace, London

Brandenburger Tor, Berlin

Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong

The London Eye, London

National Theatre, Sofia

Plaza de Cibeles, Madrid

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

