PHOTOS: Australia’s iconic landmarks switch off for #EarthHour

Australia’s iconic landmarks including the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge were among the first in the world to switch off for Earth Hour on Saturday.
The annual event saw cities spanning 24 different time zones including Paris, London, Panama and Madrid turning off from 8.30pm-9.30pm to raise awareness about the threats of climate change.
This year, Singapore attempted the world’s largest gathering for a tree pose while WWF Philippines hosted a low-carbon and low-powered event featuring an LED screen powered by people on stationary bikes.
Landmarks around the world including the Eiffel Tower, Buckingham Palace and Brandenburger Tor also joined in on the occasion by switching off their lights for one hour.
Earth Hour originally began in Sydney as a lights-off event in 2007 but has since taken off to more than 172 countries around the world.
Here are some of photos and timelapses captured during Earth Hour below:
Sydney Harbour Bridge
Sydney Opera House
View this post on Instagram
And we're off! Earth Hour 2016 has begun! Here are the before and after photos of the iconic Sydney Opera House going dark for #EarthHour 2016. Tell us what you're doing to celebrate Earth Hour this year to help #ChangeClimateChange! Photo by Keith Diamond for @wwf_australia
Eiffel Tower, Paris
Buckingham Palace, London
Brandenburger Tor, Berlin
View this post on Instagram
3..2..1 -> Happy #EARTHHOUR! ???? So sah es heute um 20:30 Uhr vor dem Brandenburger Tor aus. Was für ein tolles Zeichen für den Schutz unseres Planeten – weit über diese sechzig Minuten hinaus. HERZLICHEN DANK an alle Teilnehmer!! #earthhour #wwf #Klimawandel #klimaschutz #action #demonstration #berlin #brandenburgertor
Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong
The London Eye, London
National Theatre, Sofia
View this post on Instagram
Artist is using the darkness for the earth hour in from the national theatre in Sofia, Bulgaria to show their art using light poi. #changeclimatechange #earthhour2016 #earthhour #Sofia #bulgaria #wwf #portrait #reportage #photojournalism #photo #poi #lightpoi #art #theater #nationaltheatre #light #colorful #moon #myearthhour #olympus #getolympus #livecomposite
Plaza de Cibeles, Madrid
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
https://instagram.com/p/mIZ5EtF5QE/?tagged=earthhoursingapore
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.