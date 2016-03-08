PHOTOS: Australian CEOs raise $1.5 million feeding the homeless

More than 150 Australian business leaders joined 50 of the nation’s best chefs in the kitchen last night to cook dinner for 1,300 homeless people in Sydney and Brisbane as part of the annual OzHarvest CEO CookOff.
The evening raised more than $1.5 million.
Aussie home loans CEO James Symond and OzHarvest CEO and founder Ronni Kahn topped the fundraising efforts with $110,000 each, followed by Australian Orthopaedic Association CEO Adiran Cosenza with $51,000 and The Conscience Organisation founder Clive Burcham with $49,000.
Aria chef and Great Australian Bakeoff host Matt Moran and Rockpool founder Neil Perry topped the culinary fundraisers with $52,000 and $51,000 respectively, followed by Guillaume Brahimi with $14,000.
Ronni Kahn said the money raised last night will allow her organisation to deliver at least 3 million additional meals to those in need and expand its nutrition, education and hospitality training program.
“Food is all about caring, sharing, dignity and respect. It’s an equaliser and a connector and that’s what this event is about – giving and love,” she said.
There’s still time to donate to OzHarvest, and support a particular chef or CEO. Visit the OzHarvest CEO Cookoff site here.
Here are some pictures from last night’s event.
Bennelong chef Rob Cockerill with Linda Hurley, Geoff Boshell, NSW governor David Hurley and his secretary.
Lyn Lewis-Smith, Rachel Argaman, assistant chef DJ, Quay chef Peter Gilmore, Julian Potter and Catriona Noble
Arthur Laundy, cook and Taste of Australia host Lyndey Milan, Hannah Barnes, Stephen Wood, Ashley Meddings and MP Craig Landy.
Terry Ryan, Jonathan Rowley, an OzHarvest volunteer and chef Orazio D'Elia from Da Orazio Pizza + Porchetta
Patrick Tuttle, Rockpool chef Neil Perry AM, Nicole Patterson, Michael Symond, James Symond, Carly Westwood and Geoff Lloyd
Aria chef Matt Moran, Morsul chef Simon Sandall, Gary Horwitz, David Yates, Adam Ritchie and Wil and Lawrence Goldstone
Amanda Soogun, Andrew Chapman and David and Lily Edwards with Oz Harvest CEO Ronni Kahn and WA chef Clint Nolan
