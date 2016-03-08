PHOTOS: Australian CEOs raise $1.5 million feeding the homeless

Chefs Mark Best of Marque and Neil Perry of Rockpool with OzHarvest CEO Ronni Kahn at the CEO Cookoff at Barangaroo in Sydney. Photo by Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

More than 150 Australian business leaders joined 50 of the nation’s best chefs in the kitchen last night to cook dinner for 1,300 homeless people in Sydney and Brisbane as part of the annual OzHarvest CEO CookOff.

The evening raised more than $1.5 million.

Aussie home loans CEO James Symond and OzHarvest CEO and founder Ronni Kahn topped the fundraising efforts with $110,000 each, followed by Australian Orthopaedic Association CEO Adiran Cosenza with $51,000 and The Conscience Organisation founder Clive Burcham with $49,000.

Aria chef and Great Australian Bakeoff host Matt Moran and Rockpool founder Neil Perry topped the culinary fundraisers with $52,000 and $51,000 respectively, followed by Guillaume Brahimi with $14,000.

Ronni Kahn said the money raised last night will allow her organisation to deliver at least 3 million additional meals to those in need and expand its nutrition, education and hospitality training program.

“Food is all about caring, sharing, dignity and respect. It’s an equaliser and a connector and that’s what this event is about – giving and love,” she said.

There’s still time to donate to OzHarvest, and support a particular chef or CEO. Visit the OzHarvest CEO Cookoff site here.

Here are some pictures from last night’s event.

Bennelong chef Rob Cockerill with Linda Hurley, Geoff Boshell, NSW governor David Hurley and his secretary. Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Barangaroo Delivery Authority CEO Craig van der Laan and Bangarra Dance Theatre MD Philippe Magid Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images More than 1300 people in need came to enjoy meals cooked by some of Australia's best chefs Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Chef Jacqui Challinor of Nomad, Toon Gyssels, Aaron Bartram, Alister Maple-Brown and Alan Hyman Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Dominic Barba, Luke Baylis, chef James Viles from Biota and Warren Mendes Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Uber's David Rohrsheim, MP Jason Clare MP, chef Michael Rantissi, David Scribner and Matt Bollock Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Ray White's Andrew Jolliffe and Velocity's Karl Schulster with chef Luke Mangan Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Lyn Lewis-Smith, Rachel Argaman, assistant chef DJ, Quay chef Peter Gilmore, Julian Potter and Catriona Noble Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Katie Stewart, Sheila Dhillon, chef Matt Stone and Ken Mahlab Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Arthur Laundy, cook and Taste of Australia host Lyndey Milan, Hannah Barnes, Stephen Wood, Ashley Meddings and MP Craig Landy. Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Alex Swift, Kate Wengier, chef Zac Ahrens from Ash St Cellar, Audrey Nable and Kate Parker Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Ashley Meddings, Gary Smith, Nick Hazel and chef Gregory Llewellyn from Hartsyard Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Terry Ryan, Jonathan Rowley, an OzHarvest volunteer and chef Orazio D'Elia from Da Orazio Pizza + Porchetta Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Chef David Lovett from Uccello, Gina Lednyak, Sheldon Ross and Norman Fosberry Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Chef Matt Liana, Nick Drummond, chef Jeremy Strode from Bistrode CBD, Mark Jones and Cliff Benns Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Bruce Mackenzie, chef Massimo Mele, Mansour Soltani and Stephen Canning Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Brett Law, Julie Inman Grant, Peter Drinkwater, chef Clayton Wells from Automata and Hope Powers Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Macquarie Bank's Tony Graham and Andrew Reeves from George Weston Foods Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Justin Greig of EY serves the diners Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Aaron Bartram, Alan Hyman and Toon Gyssels Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images The night featured entertainment from Bangarra Dance Theatre, and singers Yirrmal and Sarah Blasko. Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Lorna Raine, Michelle Pombart, chef David Hong from Mr Wong, Andrew Reeves and David Wallace, Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Perpetual Ltd's Geoff Lloyd and Rob Southwell from Pitcher Partners Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Patrick Tuttle, Rockpool chef Neil Perry AM, Nicole Patterson, Michael Symond, James Symond, Carly Westwood and Geoff Lloyd Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Vicki Hart, chef Frank Camorra from MoVida, Daniela Kraus and Richard Deutsch Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Jeremy Pollard, Phil Vasic, chef Aaron Ward from Sixpenny, and Mark Pryor Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Aki's and Abhi's chef Kumar Mahadevan, Erin Mulvey, Chad Smithies, Paul Braico and Roy Doron Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Greg Wickham, Ben Devlin from Paper Daisy, Emily Gordon and Neil Smoli Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Aria chef Matt Moran, Morsul chef Simon Sandall, Gary Horwitz, David Yates, Adam Ritchie and Wil and Lawrence Goldstone Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Chef Simmone Logue and Georgie Aley Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images David Vu, Diem Fuggersberger, Sandra Giang, chef Somer Sivrioglu and Miriam Stiel Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Greg Walker, chef Lenox Hastie from Firedoor, Peita Diamantidis, Elizabeth Hewson and Dave Bathur Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Amanda Soogun, Andrew Chapman and David and Lily Edwards with Oz Harvest CEO Ronni Kahn and WA chef Clint Nolan Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images OzHarvest CEO Ronni Kahn (centre) with chefs Clayton Wells, Matt Stone, Mark Best and Greg Llewellyn.

