PHOTOS: Australian CEOs raise $1.5 million feeding the homeless

Simon Thomsen
Chefs Mark Best of Marque and Neil Perry of Rockpool with OzHarvest CEO Ronni Kahn at the CEO Cookoff at Barangaroo in Sydney. Photo by Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

More than 150 Australian business leaders joined 50 of the nation’s best chefs in the kitchen last night to cook dinner for 1,300 homeless people in Sydney and Brisbane as part of the annual OzHarvest CEO CookOff.

The evening raised more than $1.5 million.

Aussie home loans CEO James Symond and OzHarvest CEO and founder Ronni Kahn topped the fundraising efforts with $110,000 each, followed by Australian Orthopaedic Association CEO Adiran Cosenza with $51,000 and The Conscience Organisation founder Clive Burcham with $49,000.

Aria chef and Great Australian Bakeoff host Matt Moran and Rockpool founder Neil Perry topped the culinary fundraisers with $52,000 and $51,000 respectively, followed by Guillaume Brahimi with $14,000.

Ronni Kahn said the money raised last night will allow her organisation to deliver at least 3 million additional meals to those in need and expand its nutrition, education and hospitality training program.

“Food is all about caring, sharing, dignity and respect. It’s an equaliser and a connector and that’s what this event is about – giving and love,” she said.

There’s still time to donate to OzHarvest, and support a particular chef or CEO. Visit the OzHarvest CEO Cookoff site here.

Here are some pictures from last night’s event.

Bennelong chef Rob Cockerill with Linda Hurley, Geoff Boshell, NSW governor David Hurley and his secretary.

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Barangaroo Delivery Authority CEO Craig van der Laan and Bangarra Dance Theatre MD Philippe Magid

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

More than 1300 people in need came to enjoy meals cooked by some of Australia's best chefs

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Chef Jacqui Challinor of Nomad, Toon Gyssels, Aaron Bartram, Alister Maple-Brown and Alan Hyman

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Dominic Barba, Luke Baylis, chef James Viles from Biota and Warren Mendes

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Uber's David Rohrsheim, MP Jason Clare MP, chef Michael Rantissi, David Scribner and Matt Bollock

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Ray White's Andrew Jolliffe and Velocity's Karl Schulster with chef Luke Mangan

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Lyn Lewis-Smith, Rachel Argaman, assistant chef DJ, Quay chef Peter Gilmore, Julian Potter and Catriona Noble

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Katie Stewart, Sheila Dhillon, chef Matt Stone and Ken Mahlab

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Arthur Laundy, cook and Taste of Australia host Lyndey Milan, Hannah Barnes, Stephen Wood, Ashley Meddings and MP Craig Landy.

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Alex Swift, Kate Wengier, chef Zac Ahrens from Ash St Cellar, Audrey Nable and Kate Parker

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Ashley Meddings, Gary Smith, Nick Hazel and chef Gregory Llewellyn from Hartsyard

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Terry Ryan, Jonathan Rowley, an OzHarvest volunteer and chef Orazio D'Elia from Da Orazio Pizza + Porchetta

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Chef David Lovett from Uccello, Gina Lednyak, Sheldon Ross and Norman Fosberry

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Chef Matt Liana, Nick Drummond, chef Jeremy Strode from Bistrode CBD, Mark Jones and Cliff Benns

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Bruce Mackenzie, chef Massimo Mele, Mansour Soltani and Stephen Canning

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Brett Law, Julie Inman Grant, Peter Drinkwater, chef Clayton Wells from Automata and Hope Powers

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Macquarie Bank's Tony Graham and Andrew Reeves from George Weston Foods

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Justin Greig of EY serves the diners

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Aaron Bartram, Alan Hyman and Toon Gyssels

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

The night featured entertainment from Bangarra Dance Theatre, and singers Yirrmal and Sarah Blasko.

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Lorna Raine, Michelle Pombart, chef David Hong from Mr Wong, Andrew Reeves and David Wallace,

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Perpetual Ltd's Geoff Lloyd and Rob Southwell from Pitcher Partners

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Patrick Tuttle, Rockpool chef Neil Perry AM, Nicole Patterson, Michael Symond, James Symond, Carly Westwood and Geoff Lloyd

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Vicki Hart, chef Frank Camorra from MoVida, Daniela Kraus and Richard Deutsch

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Jeremy Pollard, Phil Vasic, chef Aaron Ward from Sixpenny, and Mark Pryor

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Aki's and Abhi's chef Kumar Mahadevan, Erin Mulvey, Chad Smithies, Paul Braico and Roy Doron

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Greg Wickham, Ben Devlin from Paper Daisy, Emily Gordon and Neil Smoli

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Aria chef Matt Moran, Morsul chef Simon Sandall, Gary Horwitz, David Yates, Adam Ritchie and Wil and Lawrence Goldstone

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Chef Simmone Logue and Georgie Aley

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

David Vu, Diem Fuggersberger, Sandra Giang, chef Somer Sivrioglu and Miriam Stiel

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Greg Walker, chef Lenox Hastie from Firedoor, Peita Diamantidis, Elizabeth Hewson and Dave Bathur

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Amanda Soogun, Andrew Chapman and David and Lily Edwards with Oz Harvest CEO Ronni Kahn and WA chef Clint Nolan

Photo: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

OzHarvest CEO Ronni Kahn (centre) with chefs Clayton Wells, Matt Stone, Mark Best and Greg Llewellyn.

