PHOTOS: Audi's new TT RS is a 5-cylinder Porsche killer

We’ve been waiting for this one for a while – Audi’s finally taken the sheets off its all-new, second generation TT RS at the Beijing motor show.

Audi is taking the fight straight to Porsche, BMW, Mercedes and supercar makers with the new TT RS, packing 294kW of power, 480Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.7-seconds. To put that in comparison, that’s quicker than Audi’s previous generation V10 R8 supercar.

Importantly, it’s 0.5 seconds quicker to 100km/h than its main rival – the new Porsche Cayman S.

The new five-cylinder engine.

Under the bonnet is Audi’s all new 2.5-litre turbocharged five cylinder engine, which is not only 29kW more powerful than the previous generation engine, but also 26kg lighter. Combined with other weight saving materials, this brings the cars kerb weight down by 90kgs to just 1440kg.

As standard it features Audi’s S-tronic dual clutch gearbox with specific RS gear ratios and launch control software. This then puts the power to the wheels through a revised version of Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

The exterior is distinguished from other TT models by a new front bumper with large air ducts, a more prominent splitter and a reworked honeycomb grill. There’s also a fixed spoiler on the rear, with two larger exhaust pipes on the back setting it apart, too.

On the inside it’s a similar affair to that of the already released Audi TT S, with the impressive Virtual Cockpit digital dashboard as standard, although it has a few new features such as race-car inspired shift lights and g-force functions. It even borrows the steering wheel from the new R8, including its paddles and rotary dials. There’s also specific RS sports seats and lots of carbon fibre added all over the place.

It should be on sale at the start of 2017 in Australia with a price tag in the mid $100,000s.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.