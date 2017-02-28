PHOTOS: Atlassian's family fun day looked like a blast

The silent disco at this year’s Atlassian family and friends day. Source: supplied

Giant trolls, tarot readers, dodgem cars and macrame workshops are not activities you normally associate with an $8 billion global tech company, but once a year for Atlassian’s team and their families, it’s the perfect way to spend the day.

Atlassian held its annual family and friends day in Sydney last week, setting up a fun fair in Centennial Park.

Around 3,500 Atlassians and guests turned up for this year’s fun, which included everything from massages to craft workshops, face painting, henna tattooists, farm animals and even snakes.

It’s a laid back and casual 5-hour event to say thanks to everyone who’s helped make the company a success.

It’s not obligatory and there are no restrictions, so staff can bring whoever they like.

There are no speeches or formal appearances from Atlassian’s co-founders and co-CEOs, Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, who simply go along with their families to have a good time. And it’s a huge hit with the kids.

Cannon-Brookes told Business Insider that the reason they build the event from scratch, rather than hiring a venue like Luna Park, is so it can be tailored to Atlassian’s culture and way of doing things.

“Starting as a company BBQ in a park more than 10 years ago, our Family and Friends Day is a long-standing much-loved tradition at Atlassian. It’s a chance for all Atlassians to thank those near and dear to us for their help and support over the last year,” he said.

Each year the team creating the day starts with a blank canvas, hoping to surprise and delight their guests. This year it featured food stalls serving everything from pizza to burgers, donuts, and even paella. It’s an alcohol free event, running from 2pm to 7pm.

There was a silent disco, live music, kids and thrill rides and even an army obstacle course.

Here are some photos from the day.

Cannon-Brookes says it’s a small way of saying thanks to everyone, knowing that those close to the Atlassian team also contribute to the company’s achievements.

“It’s our friends and families who are there for us after a long day at work; who miss us when we travel; who celebrate the wins with us; and who pick us up when we’re down – the day is about thanking them for their part in helping make Atlassian a success,” he said.

