Here's What It's Like To Race A 40-Foot Yacht Around New York City [PICTURES]

Last week, we were invited to take part in the Atlantic Cup Pro-Am, a brief race around New York City that’s part of a larger sailing race up the East Coast.



We were placed on the Gryphon Solo II, a Class 40 yacht with three sails and two sailors, Joe Harris and Tristan Mouligne.

Both men have day jobs (in real estate and wealth management, respectively), and sailing in this race means using up vacation time. On the water and out of the office, neither seemed to regret the decision.

Also on the boat with us for the Pro-Am were Doug, Natalie, and Mark from Green Mountain Energy, the renewable energy power provider that sponsored the Atlantic Cup and the Gryphon II.

The partnership made perfect sense for them, they said: Not only is sailing the original wind-powered sport, the entire race is designed to be carbon-neutral.

Our role in the race was to move from one side of the boat to the other to keep the weight properly distributed, and to not fall into the water while Joe and Tristan piloted us around New York’s harbor in a battle against six other teams.

