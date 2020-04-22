Photos show how athletes and performers are keeping fit during lockdown with creative home workouts

- Professional athletes and dancers across the world have had their year derailed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The global sports calendar has all but been decimated.
- They still need to stay in shape though, and many are making the best of their situation.
- These photos show athletes and dancers in domestic settings – weights being lifted in backyards and garages, people cycling in living rooms, or across ropes threaded through gardens.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories
They’re just like everyone else, except they’re professional athletes or dancers.
More than a third of the world is currently experiencing some form of coronavirus lockdown. The lockdown has put the global sports calendar on hold, and people can’t attend shows.
But while the shows and games are on pause athletes need to keep fit, and they’re doing that around the world, using whatever is on hand.
These photos show athletes and dancers exercising in domestic settings – weights being lifted in backyards and garages, people cycling in living rooms or across ropes threaded through gardens. One athlete has a child watching, another is framed by hanging washing.
Here are athletes from Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Lebanon, Australia, and New Zealand, all doing their best to break a sweat.
In Sydney, Australia, Olympic canoeist Jess Fox, who has won two Olympic medals, trained in her swimming pool on April 18.
- caption
- source
- Ryan Pierse/Getty
She worked out outside of the pool, too. Here, she held herself up along with the canoe.
- caption
- source
- Ryan Pierse/Getty
Australian Olympic kayaker Jo Bridgen-Jones worked out in her garage facing a car on April 21.
- caption
- source
- Cameron Spencer/Getty
Australian breaststroke swimmer Matt Wilson, who currently holds the Commonwealth record for 200m breaststroke, worked out in his garage on April 21, too.
- caption
- source
- Ryan Pierse/Getty
He also exercised outside, not far from the washing drying in the sun.
- caption
- source
- Ryan Pierse/Getty
In Brisbane, Olympic swimmer Cate Campbell trained outside her home. She did pull-ups while weighed down with some reasonably heavy-looking bottles on April 16.
- caption
- source
- Chris Hyde/Getty
Elsewhere in Brisbane, Australian boxer Jeff Horn trained outside his home, while a child watched from inside on April 20.
- caption
- source
- Bradley Kanaris/Getty
In Germany, hockey player Timur Oruz trained on a bicycle on his balcony in Cologne on April 17.
- caption
- source
- Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty
In the Netherlands, cyclist Tom Dumoilin dressed the part to ride in a virtual race from the living room of a holiday home on April 19.
- caption
- source
- Robin Van Lonkhuijsen / ANP / AFP / Getty
In Belgium, the bike training was a little more intense for mountain bike world champion Kenny Belaey who rode across a rope in his garden on April 16.
- caption
- source
- Tim de Waele/Getty
In Italy, Luca Campeotto, who was part of Team Italy in the Para Athletics European Championships and the Para Athletics World Championships, trained outside using what materials were available on April 21.
- caption
- source
- Marco Mantovani/Getty
Elsewhere in Italy, dancer Alessio Monforte trained in his kitchen on April 14.
- caption
- source
- Caroline Seidel/ Picture Alliance / Getty
In Berlin, ballet dancer Vivian Assam Koohnavard trained in her apartment on March 31.
- caption
- source
- Britta Pedersen/picture alliance / Getty
In Leipzig, British ballet dancer Luke Francis practiced in a living room of a rental on April 3.
- caption
- source
- Ronny Hartmann / AFP / Getty
In Paris, an Irish dancer named Isabelle practiced outside her home on April 14. She began her workout on the ground…
- caption
- source
- Franck Fife / AFP / Getty
…Before taking off, in the street near her home.
- caption
- source
- Franck Fife / AFP / Getty
In Beirut, Sherazade Mami, a professional dancer practiced on her apartment building rooftop on April 4.
- caption
- source
- Joseph Eid / AFP / Getty
In New Zealand, football player Annalie Longo was also caught mid-air as she practiced her shots on a trampoline on April 8.
- caption
- source
- Kai Schwoerer/Getty
Elsewhere in New Zealand, weightlifter David Liti trained on his driveway in Te Kauwhata on April 8.
- caption
- source
- Phil Walter / Getty
He rested on the road afterward.
- caption
- source
- Phil Walter/Getty
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.