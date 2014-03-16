PHOTOS: At The Front Of The Protest Walks

Australians Gather For Grassroots Anti-Government Protests in Sydney. Photo: Getty/ Don Arnold

Thousands of Australians are protesting across the country this weekend, rallying against the Federal Government’s policies.

March in March rallies, being held in the CBDs of capital cities and regional centres across the states and territories, have attracted thousands of protesters waving placards and calling for change on policies such as climate change, the treatment of asylum seekers, the tax system and media ownership.

The March in March event started on Saturday and will continue until Monday.

Here are some of the few photos flooding Instagram under the #marchinmarch hashtag.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.