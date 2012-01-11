Check Out The Art-Filled, Fun Office Of Flash Sales Startup Artspace

Chris Vroom, Artspace co-founder, is also the company's Chairman and Executive Vice President, Artists and Institutions. His background is in finance as a securities analyst, but after some time in the financial field he started a non-profit called Artadia, which supports artists. His experience with Artadia and his connections to the art world helped him see that there was a challenge for museums to find new audiences and for new audiences to find art. This was the impetus for Artspace.