Check Out The Art-Filled, Fun Office Of Flash Sales Startup Artspace

Artspace, a flash sales site for art, is bringing art a wider audience. The company, founded by Catherine Levene and Chris Vroom, launched in March 2011 with $1.2 million in funding and is growing fast.We recently stopped by the art-filled office in the Flatiron District to check in and see how they are revolutionizing the sale of art online.
The Artspace office is on Broadway near E 21st St. so it was only a short walk from the Business Insider office.
The dog is a favourite in the office and there are doggy treats all over the place. We found this one under that big wooden table.
Chris Cavanagh, Artspace's Director, Membership Acquisition Marketing, was also our tour guide. She had just received her first order from the site!
At the other end of the office you have the offices of the two co-founders, Chris Vroom and Catherine Levene.
Chris Vroom, Artspace co-founder, is also the company's Chairman and Executive Vice President, Artists and Institutions. His background is in finance as a securities analyst, but after some time in the financial field he started a non-profit called Artadia, which supports artists. His experience with Artadia and his connections to the art world helped him see that there was a challenge for museums to find new audiences and for new audiences to find art. This was the impetus for Artspace.
Before Artspace she was at Daily Candy and she also spent time at the New York Times Digital helping to develop their online properties. She brings a lot of online experience.
She has some great art in her office. This piece is by Dustin Yellin and is actually a print made of a painting that is done in layered glass.
She also has this fantastic little sculpture by Sanford Biggers, it is part of a limited edition of 20 from Art in General.
The walls are covered in art that is available on the site. This piece by Luisa Lambri is of and from the Guggenheim.
They also have a number of pieces by Nick Cave, from Chicago. He hand makes these incredible costumes and then takes photographs of himself wearing them.
Caroline Huber started as an assistant at Artspace in February 2011, early in the company's history. She has now become the site's Content Producer, she puts everything up that goes on the site. But she also does a lot more.
She is the keeper of the keys (security in the building is tight and bathrooms are locked). This one in Hebrew is for women.
She sits next to Jessie Gilliam, the site's designer. Jessie used to work in marketing for the Soho and Tribeca Grand Hotels, but her studies were in Graphic Design and when she got an opportunity to pursue her passion for design at Artspace she made the shift.
Gilliam has a number of tattoos herself and she just got this one based on a piece of art for sale on the site.
Dan Finkler has been working with Artspace since August 2011. He is a Developer consultant working on developing the shopping system and its integration with the company's web app.
Finkler is also working on his own start-up that will work in the business intelligence sector, targeting e-commerce based CRM functionality and customer profiling.
Better known as Lindsay Greenspoon, but you can see from that bright smile where she got her nickname from.
And before we left we snapped this shot of our favourite piece in the office. It is by Curtis Mann, an artist who creates powerful images from pictures of conflict.
