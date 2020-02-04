An artist transformed the royal family into 'Simpsons' characters, and he says it's because 'we need many Meghan Markles in our world'

Alexsandro Palombo, Getty Images. The ‘Simpsons’ version of Meghan Markle even wears the same outfits.

An artist who transformed royals into “Simpsons” characters told Insider it’s because “we need many Meghan Markle in our world.”

Speaking about the inspiration behind his illustrations of Markle, Kate Middleton, the Queen, and Princess Diana, Alexsandro Palombo said: “We still need to do a lot concerning gender equality, that’s why women like Meghan are important.”

Palombo, a contemporary artist and activist, is well known for using his illustrations to raise awareness of important issues.

An artist has transformed Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and other members of the royal family into “Simpsons” characters.

Alexsandro Palombo, a contemporary pop artist and activist, even replicated the royals’ most iconic outfits, including Markle’s red coat and purple dress worn during her pregnancy last year.

Palombo’s illustrations also included Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana. In one image, “Simpsonized” versions of the monarch, Diana, Middleton, and Markle pose together outside of Buckingham Palace.

Alexsandro Palomb Markle, Princess Diana, the Queen, and Kate Middleton.

The artist told Insider that he drew inspiration from the Duchess of Sussex for this illustration series.

“We need many Meghan Markles in our world, a strong and determined woman, able to impose her ideals and make her voice heard,” Palombo told Insider.

“We still need to do a lot concerning gender equality, that’s why women like Meghan are important. From her privileged position, she can give voice to women all over the world and her commitment can be a great educational message to the new generation.”

Alexsandro Palombo, Getty Images The artist told Insider he drew inspiration from the Duchess of Sussex.

Other celebrities Palombo has “Simpsonized” include George and Amal Clooney, Queen Letizia of Spain, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Adele, and Caitlyn Jenner.

He is well known for using his art to raise awareness of important issues.

For example, in an exhibition from last year, “Life is Not a Fairy Tale,” Palombo recreated Disney princesses to show them living with disabilities.

