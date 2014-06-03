First Look: Images Of Apple's New Mac OS X Yosemite

Apple introduced a new-look Mac operating system today, Mac OS X Yosemite. Here’s a random sampling of the new look. We’ll provide a link here later for a deeper dive and a full walkthrough of the system.
How notifications will look:
It’s called Mac OS X Yosemite:
Apple exec Craig Federighi introduced the new system:
Note that the dock has lost its “shelf” look:
Here’s the email markup tool in action:
