First Look: Images Of Apple's New Mac OS X Yosemite

Jim Edwards

Apple introduced a new-look Mac operating system today, Mac OS X Yosemite. Here’s a random sampling of the new look. We’ll provide a link here later for a deeper dive and a full walkthrough of the system.

How notifications will look:

WWDCWWDC

It’s called Mac OS X Yosemite:

Screen Shot 2014 06 02 at 1.18.28 PMApple

Apple exec Craig Federighi introduced the new system:

WWDCWWDC

Note that the dock has lost its “shelf” look:

WWDCWWDC

Here’s the email markup tool in action:

Screen Shot 2014 06 02 at 1.27.21 PMApple

