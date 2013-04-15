PHOTOS: Here's A Look At Apple's Massive Solar Array

Apple owns the world’s largest private solar array. It’s in Maiden, North Carolina where it powers one of Apple’s data centres.
Using a video Apple posted, plus some information on its renewable energy efforts, we’ve put together a little tour of the solar array.
Apple's North Carolina data centre is something of a mystery, people assume it's for iCloud and other big Apple services.
