PHOTOS: Here's A Look At Apple's Massive Solar Array

Jay Yarow

Apple owns the world’s largest private solar array. It’s in Maiden, North Carolina where it powers one of Apple’s data centres.

Using a video Apple posted, plus some information on its renewable energy efforts, we’ve put together a little tour of the solar array.

It's a 100-acre, 20-megawatt project.

The solar farm provides 42 million kWh of clean energy annually

That's enough power to provide electricity for 3,700 homes

Apple is also expanding its solar farm, buying another 100 acres of property

The expansion should be completed by the end of this year

Apple reportedly bought its panels from SunPower

The solar panels that run endlessly are mesmerizing in a weird way

Here's what they look like from the back

And here's another closer look at them

Apple's North Carolina data centre is something of a mystery, people assume it's for iCloud and other big Apple services.

And finally, here's a chart from Apple showing its commitment to improving its renewable energy usage.

