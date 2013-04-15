PHOTOS: Here's A Look At Apple's Massive Solar Array

Apple owns the world’s largest private solar array. It’s in Maiden, North Carolina where it powers one of Apple’s data centres.



Using a video Apple posted, plus some information on its renewable energy efforts, we’ve put together a little tour of the solar array.

It's a 100-acre, 20-megawatt project. The solar farm provides 42 million kWh of clean energy annually That's enough power to provide electricity for 3,700 homes Apple is also expanding its solar farm, buying another 100 acres of property The expansion should be completed by the end of this year Apple reportedly bought its panels from SunPower The solar panels that run endlessly are mesmerizing in a weird way Here's what they look like from the back And here's another closer look at them Apple's North Carolina data centre is something of a mystery, people assume it's for iCloud and other big Apple services. And finally, here's a chart from Apple showing its commitment to improving its renewable energy usage.

