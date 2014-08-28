Photos: Apple Will Launch A GOLD IPhone 6

Nowhere Else Conceptual renderings of a gold iPhone 6 from Nowhere Else.

It looks like Apple will launch its new iPhone 6 in three colours: silver, grey and gold. (Or silver, black and gold depending on your interpretation of Apple’s colour scheme.) Photos of component parts for the new iPhone leaked onto the French web site Nowhere Else.

We can’t confirm whether the photos are true, but 9to5Mac thought they were newsworthy also.

The colour scheme is not a huge surprise, because the iPhone 5S came in silver, grey and gold, too.

What Apple fans will be rejoicing over, however, is confirmation that there will be a gold iPhone 6.

By far the most interesting part of the previous iPhone launch was the handling of the gold iPhone 5S. It sold out quickly in Asia, and supply of the phone was limited in the West for a long time. Two rumours cropped up to explain this: Either Apple had misjudged just how popular a gold phone would be in Asia, or it deliberately undersupplied the market in order to enjoy all the media buzz created around the idea that the gold iPhone was the one everyone wanted but couldn’t get. (Normal supply of gold iPhones was resumed a few weeks after its launch, and it later emerged that gold wasn’t especially popular.)

Here’s some of the imagery running on Nowhere Else right now.

It shows iPhone 6 SIM trays, home buttons, speakers and vibrator motors in the three colours:

Here’s another angle:

Go to Nowhere Else for more.

