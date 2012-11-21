Here's Anna Nicole Smith's Look-Alike Daughter modelling For Guess

Laura Stampler

Anna Nicole Smith’s 6-year-old daughter is following in her late mother’s footsteps.

20 years ago, Smith shot her famous first ad for the clothing company which helped launch her career. Now Dannielynn is a Guess girl, too.

Larry Birkhead, Dannielynn’s father, told Entertainment Tonight, which got photos from the shoot, that Dannielynn has the modelling bug. “She said, ‘Now tell me, when am I going to be on those shopping bags?'” He followed by saying that school is the most important thing for the now child model and that this was more of a tribute to her mother.

Here are some photos from Dannielynn’s shoot:

Like mother, like daughter.

anna nicole daughter guess

Photo: Entertainment Tonight Video

Birkhead asked Dannielynn to show ET’s camera crew the face that Guess liked.

dannielynn anna nicole smith model guess

Photo: ET

Dannielynn is 6 years old.

dannielynn anna nicole smith guess model

ET

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.