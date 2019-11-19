24 animals that became endangered in the last decade

Joey Hadden
/Tambako the Jaguar/Getty ImagesThe Splendid Toadfish and African Lion are just two of the many animal species that became endangered in the last 10 years.

Humans need animals to live in a balanced ecosystem.

Londolozi Images/Mint Images via Getty ImagesAn African safari.

Living in a balanced ecosystem keeps us from having to make all our food in a lab or pollinating our own plants.

REUTERS/Srdjan ZivulovicBees pollinate flowers and crops, and some species make honey.

Animals help keep the natural world moving, and without them, we’d have to do all the things that happen naturally ourselves.

ReutersA worker feeds pigs at a farm in Xibaishan village in Hebei.

The more animals that go extinct, the closer we are to having to recreate the natural world ourselves. Sadly, within just the past decade, several species have become endangered.

Ilya Naymushin/ReutersThe Amur Leopard is the most critically endangered species in the world.

Subspecies of lions in India and West and Central Africa are threatened by human development.

Julie Zeveloff/Business InsiderSome subspecies of lions are endangered.

Source: Washington Post, the Guardian, IUCN

They are endangered because of habitat loss and having to compete with hunters for prey.

While the okapi looks like a mixture of different mammals, it’s one of the oldest mammal species in the world. The central African creature is endangered primarily because of deforestation.

Jens Meyer/APThe okapi is one of the oldest mammals on earth.

Source: Okapi Conservation, the Guardian, IUCN

And so is it’s famous cousin, the giraffe. There are nine subspecies of giraffes, and three of them are endangered.

TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty ImagesEndangered subspecies not pictured.

Sources: IUCN , Giraffe Conversation, Smithsonian

The biggest threats to the tallest animal in the world are the loss of habitat to development and poachers. Some people poach giraffes because of food insecurity in their villages, while others poach the animal for sport, keeping their tails as a symbol of high status.

Harrison Jacobs/Business InsiderA Giraffe Centre in Kenya.

People have also been known to keep an oryx horn as a lucky charm after a hunt, and the East African oryx has also been added to the endangered species list.

Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe East African oryx’s horns are considered a lucky charm in some cultures.

Sources: African Wildlife Foundation, IUCN

Like the giraffe, the oryx is threatened by people hunting them and developing their habitats.

Hang Dinh/ShutterstockAn oryx in Africa.

And five subspecies of African antelope, including the Mountain Reedbuck, are now endangered because of hunting and development.

Catherine Withers-Clarke/Getty ImagesA Mountain Reedbuck.

Source: EMagazine,IUCN,Sunday Times

In Southern Africa, the grey crowned crane is losing its habitat to agriculture. On top of that, pollutants from agriculture are degrading the wetlands where the crane breeds.

Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe grey crowned crane can be found in southern Africa.

Source: IUCN,US EPA, Tusk

Another South African bird, the hooded vulture, is endangered too, because of agricultural pollution and loss of habitat.

Nimit Virdi/500px/Getty ImagesA hooded vulture.

Source: Krugerpark News, IUCN

A different kind of South African bird was added to the endangered list, too: The African penguin is a subspecies of penguin that’s threatened by industrial fishing.

Mike Korostelev/Getty ImagesA pair of African penguins.

Source: National Geographic, IUCN

Found just east of Southern Africa in Madagascar, the southern woolly lemur is endangered because it lost the majority of its habitat to agriculture.

LouieLea/ShutterstockSouthern Woolly Lemur not pictured.

Source: IUCN,Species Conservation

And so is the Steppe eagle, found in Asia and parts of Africa.

Avalon/Contributor/Getty ImagesA Steppe eagle in flight.

Source: The Weather Channel, IUCN

In the Americas, the Mexican Orange Beauty is an endangered species of tarantula found in Mexico.

Milan Zygmunt/ShutterstockA close-up of a Mexican Orange Beauty.

Sources: IUCN,Nature, the Guardian

They face many threats to their habitat and lifestyle, including agriculture, development, and being used as pets.

Carl Court/GettyMexican Orange Beauty not pictured.

Warmer water temperatures in Canada have kept Chinook salmon from thriving, so much so that they’re now endangered, too.

Associated PressChinook salmon is seen after being unloaded at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco.

Source: WFF, COSEWIC

Hawaii’s yellow-faced bees became endangered in 2016, and they were the first bees to be added to the US Endangered Species list.

LagunaticPhoto/Getty ImagesYellow-faced bees not pictured.

Source: NPR

These bees face many threats, including habitat destruction, invasive species, and natural disasters.

REUTERS/David W CernyYellow-faced bees not pictured.

Source: NPR

Similarly, the rusty patched bumblebee was the first US bee subspecies to be listed as endangered in the continental US. The population decline comes from development and agriculture.

axeiz77/Getty ImagesA rusty patched bumblebee.

Source: National Geographic, Forbes

The spotted turtle is another endangered species in the US that’s broken records. This turtle lives in the eastern US.

David Duprey/AP ImagesA spotted turtle in the US.

Source: IUCN,Biological Diversity, Endangered Species Coalition

A 2015 report by the Endangered Species Coalition named this turtle one of the 10 US species most threatened by habitat fragmentation.

Christopher Furlong / Getty ImagesSpotted turtle not pictured.

Source: IUCN,Biological Diversity, Endangered Species Coalition

Habitat fragmentation led to the decline of the US’s Great Green Macaw, too, which is also endangered.

Alan Tunnicliffe Photography/Getty ImagesThe Great Green Macaw can be found in the Americas.

Source: The Weather Channel, IUCN

While it’s also threatened by development, mining, and tourism, the San Jose Brush rabbit is critically endangered mainly because of introduced predators, like cats, goats, and dogs.

Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty ImagesA San Jose Brush rabbit.

Source: IUCN,Edge of Existence

Down in Peru, the Paramo toad is facing critical endangerment after decades of being threatened by mining and agriculture. In fact, there are believed to be less than 50 of them left.

Edvard Mizsei/ShutterstockA Paramo toad.

Sources: IUCN,Edge of Existence

Another Peruvian animal has been added to the list as well. The Andean night monkey is threatened by deforestation.

nicolasdecorte/Getty ImagesA night monkey in Peru.

Source: the Guardian, IUCN

Another monkey on the list comes from Africa. The endangered Red-capped Mangabey is illegally hunted for meat, and its habitat is being developed for agriculture.

gnagel/Getty ImagesA Red-capped Mangabey.

Source: Mongabay, Eco Watch, IUCN

The world’s most threatened subspecies of sea lions is the New Zealand sea lion. The species is endangered because of commercial fishing, which not only harms the sea lions …

Dariusz Wiejaczka/500px/Getty ImagesA New Zealand sea lion.

Source: WFF,IUCN

… it also harms their source of food — arrow squids — leaving them to starve.

Flickr/rosinoA New Zealand sea lion.

The woolly flying squirrel is a lot bigger than this, but they have become so endangered that it’s hard to find a photo of them. In fact, this northern Pakistani cave dweller is the heaviest gliding mammal in the world. It’s endangered mainly because of deforestation.

Stan Tekiela Author/Naturalist/Wildlife Photographer/Getty ImagesWoolly flying squirrel not pictured.

Source: IUCN,WCS Pakistan

Off the coast of Belize, the Splendid Toadfish is endangered as a result of tourism and overfishing.

AndamanSE/Getty ImagesA Splendid Toadfish in its habitat.

Source: The Weather Channel, IUCN

