Photos show why Anguilla has been named the best island in the Caribbean 4 years in a row

©thierrydehove.com/Getty ImagesAnguilla, a British territory, was named this year’s best island in the Caribbean.
- The Caribbean island of Anguilla has been voted the best island across the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2020.
- Each year, Travel + Leisure readers rate the best islands on a set of criteria: activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value.
- Anguilla scored 89.01 out of 100 for its isolated beaches, luxury resorts, and delicious seafood.
- These photos show what it’s like to visit the island and its 33 beaches.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
This is the fourth year in a row that Anguilla has topped Travel + Leisure’s list of the best islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas.
The 35-square-mile island is just a 30-minute ferry ride from St. Maarten.
Along the coast, visitors can discover what the island is best known for — beaches. Thirty-three beaches fill the shoreline of Anguilla.
All of the island’s beaches are open to the public, and many are completely deserted.
So enjoy your own private, isolated space.
You can sunbathe in the bright Caribbean sun.
Or snorkel through the turquoise water.
Visitors might even spot a shipwreck or two.
Horseback riding is also a popular activity on the island.
So is sailing through the ocean’s saltwater winds.
Don’t forget to enjoy the island’s picturesque sunsets.
Beyond the white sands and deep blue sea, the island is home to gorgeous resorts.
Two resorts on the island, Belmond Cap Juluca and Frangipani Beach Resort, also made this year’s list of the best Caribbean hotels.
And it’s easy to see why.
Alison Wright/Getty ImagesThe Belmond Cap Juluca made 19 out 25 on Travel + Leisure’s Top 25 Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas.
The island is also home to an abundance of seafood.
“Every single meal we had in Anguilla was so delicious,” one person wrote.
It’s no wonder this Caribbean island secured the No. 1 spot.
“If you want that postcard-perfect beach vacation, with palm trees, crystal-clear seas, and friendly locals, this is the island for you,” one person wrote.
- Read more:
- Photos show why Palawan in the Philippines has just been named the best island in the world
- 23 destinations that are reopening to American tourists
- Photo courtesy of Andrei Mocanu A family has been living in a resort on the Caribbean island of Nevis during lockdown
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.