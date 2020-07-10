Photos show why Anguilla has been named the best island in the Caribbean 4 years in a row

Monica Humphries
©thierrydehove.com/Getty ImagesAnguilla, a British territory, was named this year’s best island in the Caribbean.
  • The Caribbean island of Anguilla has been voted the best island across the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2020.
  • Each year, Travel + Leisure readers rate the best islands on a set of criteria: activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value.
  • Anguilla scored 89.01 out of 100 for its isolated beaches, luxury resorts, and delicious seafood.
  • These photos show what it’s like to visit the island and its 33 beaches.
This is the fourth year in a row that Anguilla has topped Travel + Leisure’s list of the best islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas.

Buena Vista Images/Getty ImagesAnguilla is a British Overseas Territory in the Eastern Caribbean.

The 35-square-mile island is just a 30-minute ferry ride from St. Maarten.

Cavan Images/Getty ImagesAbout 14,000 people populate the island.

Along the coast, visitors can discover what the island is best known for — beaches. Thirty-three beaches fill the shoreline of Anguilla.

Diego Mariottini/EyeEm/Getty ImagesThe island is a mere 16 miles long and three miles wide.

All of the island’s beaches are open to the public, and many are completely deserted.

Maremagnum/Getty ImagesThe beaches are filled with soft white sand.

So enjoy your own private, isolated space.

©thierrydehove.com/Getty ImagesA majority of the residents speak English.

You can sunbathe in the bright Caribbean sun.

Peter Griffith/Getty ImagesVisitors enjoy the island’s tropical climate.

Or snorkel through the turquoise water.

noblige/Getty ImagesCoral and limestone fill the ocean floor.

Visitors might even spot a shipwreck or two.

Layne Kennedy/Getty ImagesAll beaches on the island are open to the public.

Horseback riding is also a popular activity on the island.

Per Breiehagen/Getty ImagesYou’ll spot horses and tourists along the island’s coast.

So is sailing through the ocean’s saltwater winds.

©thierrydehove.com/Getty ImagesThe island sites east of Puerto Rico.

Don’t forget to enjoy the island’s picturesque sunsets.

Bret Peterson/Getty ImagesThe island has a calm, laid-back vibe.

Beyond the white sands and deep blue sea, the island is home to gorgeous resorts.

©thierrydehove.com/Getty ImagesAnguilla’s capital is The Valley.

Two resorts on the island, Belmond Cap Juluca and Frangipani Beach Resort, also made this year’s list of the best Caribbean hotels.

Sultan Alqasimi/500px/Getty ImagesDozens of resorts fill the small island.

And it’s easy to see why.

Alison Wright/Getty ImagesThe Belmond Cap Juluca made 19 out 25 on Travel + Leisure’s Top 25 Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas.

The island is also home to an abundance of seafood.

Christopher Kimmel/Getty ImagesLobster, fish, and other shellfish fill the island’s surroundings.

“Every single meal we had in Anguilla was so delicious,” one person wrote.

stevegeer/Getty ImagesAnguilla touts over 100 restaurants.

It’s no wonder this Caribbean island secured the No. 1 spot.

stevegeer/Getty ImagesThe island is a quick ride from its nearby island, St. Maarten.

“If you want that postcard-perfect beach vacation, with palm trees, crystal-clear seas, and friendly locals, this is the island for you,” one person wrote.

Doug Schneider Photography/Getty ImagesThe island has earned the No. 1 spot four years in a row.

