Andrew Luck And His Teammates Shaved Their Heads To Support Their Cancer-Stricken Coach

After Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano visited the team this past weekend and gave an emotional post-game speech, several members of the team decided to shave their heads in support of their cancer-stricken coach.



That group of about 30 players and coaches, including Andrew Luck, posed for a picture. A close-up of Luck ca be seen below (click on images for a larger version)…

Photo: AP Images

Andrew Luck…

Photo: AP Images

