Photos And Your Business – A Branding Opportunity

Whenever there is a special event in our lives we take a lot of photos and it could be a powerful medium for you to spread the word about your brand. It’s going to be a Super Moon tonight (March 19th 2011) as I am starting this article . The moon will appear 14% larger and will be another 18 years before it happens again. Now my first instinct is – is my camera ready?



Should I charge the battery and you may have by now realised I am a photo enthusiast with no professional training. All my training comes from the folks whose pictures I have taken ( maybe in the hope that I take better pictures of them) and from professionals like Kris Krug who gives me tips when I meet him at conferences.

Photos are a great way to spread your brand, possibly increase the mentions on the internet and get value through inbound links. Taking a picture is an opportunity to create media not only for yourself , with the internet it could be a powerful tool to spread the word about your business. That is if you have taken the right steps to let the world see them.



Your Photos : Digital photos are making it easy for you to take and upload pictures easily. if you use a a eye-fi card to upload pictures as you take them. Take pictures of your delighted customers ( with their permission) If you are a store show people how it looks by taking pictures of the store Upload the pictures to photo social networks like Flickr, Picasa and or Facebook. Taking and uploading pictures is just half the work Title the photo with your brand name Use the tagging feature most sites provide to add keywords that describe the photo of categorize them You can give the photo a Creative Commons licence to allow people to copy the material as long as it is not made a part of any commercial venture and give you credit by linking back to your website. This helps your brand get exposure from other websites who may use the picture and link back to you. Most photo publishing sites will give you a “embed code” for the photo. use that code to publish the picture on your own blog if you have one.

Take pictures of your delighted customers ( with their permission)

If you are a store show people how it looks by taking pictures of the store

Upload the pictures to photo social networks like Flickr, Picasa and or Facebook.

Taking and uploading pictures is just half the work Title the photo with your brand name Use the tagging feature most sites provide to add keywords that describe the photo of categorize them

Title the photo with your brand name

Use the tagging feature most sites provide to add keywords that describe the photo of categorize them

You can give the photo a Creative Commons licence to allow people to copy the material as long as it is not made a part of any commercial venture and give you credit by linking back to your website. This helps your brand get exposure from other websites who may use the picture and link back to you.

Most photo publishing sites will give you a “embed code” for the photo. use that code to publish the picture on your own blog if you have one.

Pictures of your business taken by others In a search engine like Google or Bing use the “Images” search option to see if others have taken pictures of your business Thank them by commenting on the picture , this will re-establish your connection with your customer Tag the picture if tagging is enabled with keywords describing the photo or theme

In a search engine like Google or Bing use the “Images” search option to see if others have taken pictures of your business

Thank them by commenting on the picture , this will re-establish your connection with your customer

Tag the picture if tagging is enabled with keywords describing the photo or theme

Picture taking can be a great hobby that you can turn into a branding opportunity. Remember to think from the audience perspective and make every picture tell a story. My interview with David Berkowitz on photo optimization may also be an interesting read on the subject of photos.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.