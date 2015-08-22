A chicken wing chain endorsed by rapper Rick Ross is on fire

Wingstop‘s business is on fire.

The fast-casual chicken wing chain, which has been called a cross between Chipotle and Buffalo Wild Wings, had the food industry’s hottest IPO of the summer. Sales are up 9% in the most recent quarter, double what analysts at Morgan Stanley were expecting.

And if Wall Street’s adoration weren’t enough, Wingstop has rapper Rick Ross to sing its praises.

Hip-hop’s heavyweight lyricist name-drops his favourite flavour (Lemon Pepper) and brags about the number of franchises he owns (20 then; 25 now) in the 2012 track “Trap Boomin.'” His lyrics and social media accounts chronicle a storied love affair with the chain.

We stopped by Wingstop’s Daly City, California, location to see what all the buzz is about.

