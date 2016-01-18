PHOTOS: An enormous, seven-metre great white was spotted 100m off an Australian beach

Here’s a better look at it. Photo: Shark Alerts South Australia/ Facebook.

A great white shark, believed to be around seven metres long, was spotted by a helicopter off Marino Rocks in South Australia yesterday.

It wasn’t physically measured but was spotted by experienced shark-spotters in a patrol helicopter, and it was larger than a nearby six-metre boat.

A crew member in the Westpac helicopter says a photo taken of the beast — which was seen just 100 metres off shore — “doesn’t do it justice”.

Shark Alerts South Australia has commented on the photo explaining how the crew estimated the size of the sea predator.

“They used their Jet Boat to compare the size which is around 6m and the shark was bigger,” SASA writes.

If the monster is seven metres long it would dwarf the 6-metre great white, Deep Blue, which has been called the biggest shark ever caught on camera.

Here’s the video footage of Deep Blue, who is believed to be pregnant.

