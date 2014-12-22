PHOTOS: An Australian Muslim Bride Has Visited Martin Place To Add Her Bouquet To The Flower Memorial

Sydney is a city united.

Following the Martin Place siege in Sydney, muslim and non-muslim communities have come together, challenging anti-Islamic behaviour and prejudices.

On Saturday a 23-year-old Australian muslim bride went out of her way on her wedding day to visit Martin Place and add her bouquet to the flower memorial that continues to expand outside the Lindt cafe.

Onlookers applauded the bride, Manal Kassem from Punchbowl, and her groom as they approached the floral tribute and lay the flowers on the memorial.

The photo of Kassem in her wedding dress, hijab and veil, placing her flowers on the memorial has spread on social media and captured the emotions of a country torn.

This is another moving sentiment advocating community support following last week’s tragedy, which claimed the lives of Katrina Dawson and Tori Johnson.

Here are images of Kassem at the memorial.

Meet Manal Kassem… …an Australian Muslim bride placing her bridal bouquet at the #MartinPlace Memorial. pic.twitter.com/jlbA60PQRi — Mariam Veiszadeh (@MariamVeiszadeh) December 21, 2014

Muslim bride lays her wedding bouquet at #MartinPlaceSiege Site. Very touching pic.twitter.com/9oVzuV40Ry — Moe Ali (@Makbulldog) December 21, 2014

Yesterday Sydney cyclists also paid their respects, taking a commemorative ride from Lakemba mosque to Martin Place.

The group adopted the viral #illridewithyou slogan in support of the Australian muslim community, and held a minute’s silence at the memorial for the hostages who were lost.

Here they are.

The power of the #illridewithyou movement also encouraged the closure of an ultra-right-wing Australian group’s – the Australian Defence League – Facebook page. More on that here.

NOW READ: Here’s The Photo That Says Everything You Need To Know About Sydne

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.