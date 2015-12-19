PHOTOS: An Australian couple's epic Star Wars-themed wedding at the Hollywood premiere

Star Wars fans Andrew Porter and Caroline Ritter marry. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

An Australian couple took their love of Star Wars to a new level after marrying in an epic wedding inspired by Star Wars at the opening of the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in Hollywood on Thursday.

Star Wars fans Andrew Porter and Caroline Ritter exchanged vows outside the TCL Chinese Theatres in Los Angeles with Darth Vader walking Ritter down the aisle and R2-D2 serving as the ring bearer.

The couple, hailing from NSW’s Hunter Valley region, were two of more than 100 people who had camped outside the theatres since December 5 awaiting the film’s public release on December 17.

“May your love last longer than a Sarlacc’s digestion,” said an officiant dressed up as a jedi knight.

It is the third time the couple have camped out for the premiere of Star Wars after they lined up for “Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones” in 2002 and “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith” in 2005.

The film broke the opening night record, raking in $57 million in the US, surpassing “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” which previously earned $43.5 million in July 2011.

Here’s a look at how the epic wedding unfolded.

Star Wars fanatics, Andrew Porter and Caroline Ritter, travelled all the way from Australia to Los Angeles to be one of the first people to see “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” on the opening night in Hollywood. It was also a fitting time, they decided, to get married following an eight-year engagement.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The self-confessed fans have made it a tradition to camp out for the opening night of the Star Wars films after previously lining up for six weeks for the premiere of “Revenge of the Sith” in 2005.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Many guests of the wedding could be seen getting dressed up as Star Wars characters for the occasion.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ritter had always been a fan of the space opera franchise by George Lucas. “We became friends and then we started dating and he didn’t freak out at the action figures that I had on my wall. So he sort of knew from the get-go that he was going to have to accept it that I love Star Wars and he became a fan,” she said, according to the IBT.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The bride was walked down the aisle by Darth Vader during the ceremony as a violinist played the “Imperial March” in the background…

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

…while R2-D2, dressed up in a bow tie, brought in the wedding rings.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“As you have just taken your first step into a larger world, by the power invested in me by Master Yoda, the Jedi Council and the state of California, I now pronounce you husband and wife,” said the jedi knight who officiated the nuptials.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The couple topped their wedding by cutting a three-layer Star Wars-themed cake by Baskin-Robbins with a lightsaber knife. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images It is expected to be a record-breaking weekend for the film with projections that it will make upwards of $220 million by the end of Sunday. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.