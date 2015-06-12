PHOTOS: An American astronaut is taking some really beautiful photos of Australia from space

Scott Kelly is a US-born astronaut with an eye for photography.

He’s currently floating around above earth on a joint US-Russian voyage called the One-Year Mission.

With Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko, the pair are investigating challenges faced by astronauts during long-duration spaceflight while they live in the International Space Station for a year – twice as long as typical a mission.

Since the launch in March, Kelly has been posting some beautiful photos on social media.

And while they feature US, India, Africa and more, we think the photos of Australia are particularly beautiful.

Just a couple of days ago Kelly posted a photo of Melbourne with the caption: “G’Day #Melbourne from @Space_Station!”

Business Insider did some digging to find other photos he and others had taken of the land Down Under recently. The results are pretty amazing.

