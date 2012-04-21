A Technicolor Hotel In The California Desert Hosted One Of Coachella's Hottest Parties

Julie Zeveloff
coachella party

Photo: Courtesy of Guest of a Guest

We’ve been reading a lot about The Saguaro, a hotel that recently opened in Palm Springs.It hosted a big poolside dance party during the first weekend of Coachella, and its sister hotel in Scottsdale was just featured on Condé Nast traveller‘s list of the best new hotels in the world for 2012.So we thought we’d take a look inside.

The rainbow-coloured hotel, a spinoff of the Scottsdale Saguaro, opened earlier this year. It’s a project of the Sydell Group, which also owns the New York and Palm Springs-based Ace Hotels and the newly opened NoMad in New York, and is operated by Joie de Vivre.

Welcome to the technicolor Saguaro in Palm Springs.

The hotel is named after the iconic cactus of the Sonoran Desert.

Like any decent hotel in a desert, the centrepiece is the pool.

Balconies overlook the pool area.

The bright colours of the hotel look amazing against the desert backdrop.

See what we mean?

Super retro.

The lobby features hand-crafted furniture from Mexico.

Rates at the hotel are as low as $138 a night.

Rooms have flatscreen TVs and iPod docking stations.

Art imitates life.

Even the bathrooms are colourful.

The hotel offers daily yoga.

The Saguaro has two restaurants, Tinto and El Jefe.

Jose Garces, a James Beard Award winner, was brought aboard to revamp the hotel's food and beverage program.

El Jefe is dedicated to the cuisine of Mexico City.

Of course, there's outdoor seating.

Now check out some other hot new hotels.

The Best NEW Hotels In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.