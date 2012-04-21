A Technicolor Hotel In The California Desert Hosted One Of Coachella's Hottest Parties

Photo: Courtesy of Guest of a Guest

We’ve been reading a lot about The Saguaro, a hotel that recently opened in Palm Springs.It hosted a big poolside dance party during the first weekend of Coachella, and its sister hotel in Scottsdale was just featured on Condé Nast traveller‘s list of the best new hotels in the world for 2012.So we thought we’d take a look inside.



The rainbow-coloured hotel, a spinoff of the Scottsdale Saguaro, opened earlier this year. It’s a project of the Sydell Group, which also owns the New York and Palm Springs-based Ace Hotels and the newly opened NoMad in New York, and is operated by Joie de Vivre.

