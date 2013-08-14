This Year's America's Cup Boats Look Super Futuristic

The 34th America’s Cup will be held next month in San Francisco and based on the ongoing Louis Vuitton Cup, this year’s competition is going to be nothing like we have ever seen before.

For the first time, this year’s races will feature the AC72, a special class of wing-sail catamarans that look nothing like the single-hull sailboats from the days of Dennis Conner and American glory in the sport or even the catamarans of recent America’s Cups.

The AC72s can reach speeds of 50 miles per hour. This is done with the help of hydrofoils, that will actually create lift like an aeroplane wing, and raises the hulls of the boats out of the water reducing the amount of drag.

On the next few pages we’ll take a closer look at the AC72s competing in the Louis Vuitton Cup, a race currently being held in San Francisco to determine the challenger for this year’s America’s Cup.

