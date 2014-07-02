Heartbreaking Photos Of American Soccer Fans Following Loss At World Cup

The World Cup ended way too soon for many American soccer fans as the U.S. national team suffered a heartbreaking loss to Belgium in the round of 16.

That pain was captured by photographers for Getty, AP, and Reuters.

If there is one photo that could sum up the pain of the American fans it would have to be this lone fan, dressed as Captain America, and sitting alone at the stadium long after everybody else has left.

But he wasn’t the only fan still at the stadium trying to comprehend what happened.

And there was this trio.

But the struggle wasn’t limited to fans in Brazil. There were also watch parties all over the country, including Redondo Beach, California.

This fan at Bryant Park in New York City needed to be consoled.

Reality was starting to set in with these fans in Kansas City.

And for this fan.

What started out as a celebration ended in agony for so many soccer fans across the country. So now the countdown to Russia in 2018 begins.

