PHOTOS: The Massive Scale Of Amazon's Distribution Operations Is Mesmerising

As the world’s largest online retailer, it’s no surprise that its biggest fulfillment center in Phoenix, Ariz., is the size of 28 football fields.

That’s because it’s Amazon’s goal to be stocked with everything anyone could possibly want at any given time.

Amazon has 80 fulfillment centres in the world to handle all of its orders.

Thanks to Imgur user SippingTea’s incredible photos, we have a sense of what this incredible operation actually looks like.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

