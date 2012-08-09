US Wins An Extra Medal Thanks To Brilliant Interference By A Legendary Coach

Photo: NBC Sports

The women’s gymnastics balance beam concluded with one of the most dramatic and tense moments of the Olympics.After initially finishing fourth, Aly Raisman was awarded the bronze medal when her coach, at the urging of Bela Karolyi, filed a protest, arguing that Raisman did not get full credit for her routine.



But Mihai Brestyan, who had never previously filed a protest, only had five minutes to file the enquiry, and felt he did not have time to locate and retrieve his pre-filled protest form. Instead, he was able to get a new form, find a pen, and submit the protest in time.

On the next few pages we will take a closer look at how the tense moments played out.

