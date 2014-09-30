PHOTOS: All The Frocks And Jocks From The NRL Dally M Awards

The National Rugby League Dally M awards were held at The Star in Sydney last night with the red carpet awash with footy superstars accompanied by their WAGs (wives and girlfriends).

North Queensland’s Jonanthan Thurston went into the night as firm favourite to claim his third Dally M, however, he ended up sharing the title with Parramatta Eels star Jarryd Hayne.

Here are all the photos and highlights from the NRL’s social night of nights.

Retiring Roosters fullback Anthony Minichiello and wife Terry Biviano Souths' Greg Inglis with patients from the Sydney Childrens Hospital Tigers Captain Robbie Farah and halfback Luke Brooks. Bachelor lovebirds Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich Panthers' Matt Moylan and James Segeyaro with Eels' superstar and 2014 Dally M co-winner Jarryd Hayne Souths English import Sam Burgess with partner Phoebe Hooke Roosters hooker Jake Friend arrives with girlfriend Paige Duffy Former NRL player Braith Anasta with actress wife Jodi Anasta Nathan Hindmarsh, Bryan Fletcher, Lara Pitt, Gordon Tallis and Matt Johns 2014 Dally M award co-winner Johnathan Thurston with Samantha Lynch Bulldogs halfback Trent Hodkinson and fiancé Chantelle Traficante V8 supercar driver James Courtney with wife Carys Courtney Roosters Aidan Guerra with Belinda Bartholomew Souths five-eighth John Sutton and Stacey Shumack The 2014 NRL Dally M award winners

