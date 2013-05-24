Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Sold His Miami Beach Mansion For A $15 Million Profit

Alex Rodriguez bought a plot of land in Miami back in 2010 for $7.4 million, and spent another $7.6 million building a giant mansion on the property.



Less than a year later, A-Rod put the house on the market for $38 million, and according to TMZ, he has finally sold it for $30 million, turning a $15 million profit. Not bad, A-Rod.

The mansion is 20,000 square feet and right on the Miami waterfront. There are floor to ceiling windows throughout the house, an elevator, a movie theatre, and ‘zen garden.’

According to TMZ “a celebrity who lives in Palm Beach” bought the house.

