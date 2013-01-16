Alex Rodriguez Took His $38 Million Mansion In Miami Off The Market

Yankee star Alex Rodriguez put his gargantuan Miami mansion on sale for $38 million in August, and after months of not selling, A-Rod has taken it off the market, according to the New York Post.



The Post is reporting that A-Rod took the house off the market because he does not want any distractions while he is recovering from hip surgery and getting ready to play baseball again.

The mansion is right on the water and has nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. A-Rod bought the land in 2010 for $7 million and spent more than $20 million constructing the house.

