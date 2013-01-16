Alex Rodriguez Took His $38 Million Mansion In Miami Off The Market

Leah Goldman
Yankee star Alex Rodriguez put his gargantuan Miami mansion on sale for $38 million in August, and after months of not selling, A-Rod has taken it off the market, according to the New York Post.

The Post is reporting that A-Rod took the house off the market because he does not want any distractions while he is recovering from hip surgery and getting ready to play baseball again.

The mansion is right on the water and has nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. A-Rod bought the land in 2010 for $7 million and spent more than $20 million constructing the house.

The view from the outside

Views from every room

Cozy in-home theatre

One of the living rooms

Incredible views of Miami

Spacious game room

TV room

You can enjoy the view even from inside the home

A batting cage, of course

Beautiful kitchen

Modern staircase

Pool and outdoor lounge area

An outdoor fire place for nighttime parties

The huge master bathroom

