Take a peek at Alabama football's stunning new locker room that was part of a $16 million renovation

- Alabama football announced the completion of its $US16 million overhaul of its Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility.
- The Crimson Tide locker room received an impressive facelift, complete with backlit lockers, recliner chairs, lounge areas, recovery pools, and more.
- The renovation project also included a new, multi-level Sports Science Centre, an upgraded lobby area, and an expanded weight room.
- Take a tour of the stunning revamped facilities below.
Welcome to the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility, home to the Alabama Crimson Tide locker room and football centre.
The building underwent a $US16 million facelift to give players access to state-of-the-art resources and swanky features.
The finished product features stunning attention to detail.
Even the decals in the hallways draw on the program’s history of excellence and success on the national stage.
Maybe even to the chagrin of some rival programs.
But the pièce de résistance is the locker room itself.
Each personalised locker comes complete with its own cushy, reclining chair, a backlit Alabama logo, cup holders, drawers, cubbies, and more.
The lockers are set back in their own nooks to give players a semblance of privacy within their shared space.
Inside each locker, the player’s name, position, number, hometown, and photo are featured on the wall.
Here’s a closer look at linebacker Ben Davis’ locker.
Players can kick back and relax in their recliners, which look more like movie theatre seats than typical locker room chairs.
And there’s plenty of storage space, too.
Some lucky players even have a front-row view of flat-screen TVs across from their lockers.
The locker room is arguably the most impressive portion of the renovation, but there are other aspects of the revamped facility that are bound to impress current players and recruits alike.
Like the modern-looking recovery pools — a brand-new addition to the facility.
Or this backlit sleep pod that’s already getting some use from players on campus.
The Crimson Tide pulled out all the stops in the hydrotherapy treatment area, where players can watch TV and relax while completing recovery.
According to the university’s website, the new, multi-level Sports Science Centre offers student-athletes with plenty of treatment options, including massage therapy, cryotherapy, stretching, chiropractic, and mental health services.
Source: Building Bama
The Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility renovation is part of the school’s “The Crimson Standard” project — a 10-year, $US600 million boost to various athletics facilities across campus.
It’s tough to imagine Alabama’s appeal to a recruit getting any stronger, but the program’s swanky new hub could be the icing on the cake for some high-profile high school players.
