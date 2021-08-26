The lucky ones: Photos show Afghans arriving in Virginia after evacuating Kabul

The US has evacuated more than 82,000 Americans and Afghan allies since August 14. Many of them are still at US military bases in the Middle East and Europe. Injured Afghans arrive in Washington D.C. Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press Insider Sources: CNN

But some Afghan refugees arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Wednesday. Americans applauded their arrival to safety. Americans applaud as Afghans arrive in Washington D.C. Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press

A young Afghan girl smiled as she disembarked the plane to safety.

More than 8,600 Afghan evacuees have arrived at Dulles International Airport as of Wednesday, according to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

The refugees loaded on busses and headed to the Dulles Expo Center in Fairfax County, a 100,000-square-foot convention center that was turned into a shelter. Afghans load busses at Dulles International Airport. Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press Source: Washington Post

But the shelter is only temporary. After they have been given medical assistance, they will wait to be taken to military installations across the US. Source: Washington Post

Those fleeing Kabul had to pack up their lives into one small bag – if they were even able to do that. Many others were only able to board their flights with the clothes on their backs, leaving an entire lifetime behind them. Afghans load busses after arriving in Washington D.C. Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press