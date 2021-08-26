The lucky ones: Photos show Afghans arriving in Virginia after evacuating Kabul

- Photos show relieved Afghans arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport.
- The evacuees were then transported to a temporary shelter in Fairfax County, Virginia.
- The US has five more days to evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghans from Kabul.
- See more stories on Insider’s business page.
The US has evacuated more than 82,000 Americans and Afghan allies since August 14. Many of them are still at US military bases in the Middle East and Europe.
But some Afghan refugees arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Wednesday. Americans applauded their arrival to safety.
A young Afghan girl smiled as she disembarked the plane to safety.
More than 8,600 Afghan evacuees have arrived at Dulles International Airport as of Wednesday, according to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
The refugees loaded on busses and headed to the Dulles Expo Center in Fairfax County, a 100,000-square-foot convention center that was turned into a shelter.
Source: Washington Post
But the shelter is only temporary. After they have been given medical assistance, they will wait to be taken to military installations across the US.
Source: Washington Post
Those fleeing Kabul had to pack up their lives into one small bag – if they were even able to do that. Many others were only able to board their flights with the clothes on their backs, leaving an entire lifetime behind them.
As he was transported to the shelter, a young boy looked out the bus window at his new home.