Photos show how tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are making their way from Kabul to their new homes

Following last month’s Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, many Afghans attempted to flee the brutal militant group. Some managed to escape to countries close and far for processing, before heading to a more permanent destination. This processing center in Qatar is one of many around the world. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits an Afghan refugee processing center in Doha on September 7. Reuters

Once processed at US military bases, refugees could live in tents until a more permanent location becomes available. Here’s a camp inside the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Refugees stay at a camp inside of Ramstein Air Base. REUTERS

An aerial view shows the scale of Ramstein’s refugee camp and how many refugees it can hold at once. The State Department said the US and allied countries evacuated 124,000 people from Kabul, including 6,000 US citizens. An aerial view of the Afghan refugee camp inside Ramstein military base in Germany. REUTERS Source: US State Department

Depending on location, Afghan refugees face varying conditions on their journey. In Pakistan, Afghan refugees take cover in makeshift tents used as shelter. Banaras Khan / Getty Images

Refugee holding facilities and processing centers are operating around the world as some countries work together to facilitate the safe transfer of Afghans. Refugees disembark from a US air force aircraft after an evacuation flight from Kabul at the Rota naval base in southern Spain on August 31. Spain agreed to host up to 4,000 Afghans who will be airlifted by the United States to airbases in Rota and Moron de la Frontera. Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images

London’s mayor displayed a welcome message on a billboard in Piccadilly Circus as Afghan refugees arrive in the city this week. ‘London welcomes refugees,’ the city’s mayor shared on a billboard. Joe Maher / Stringer / Getty Images

Displaced Afghans are arriving at various locations across the US as more than a dozen governors from both parties announced last month that they would host refugees. Refugees walk through the departure terminal at Dulles International Airport on August 31 in Dulles, Virginia. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Source: Insider

From Kabul, Afghan refugees have been transported to the Gulf, Asia, Europe, and North America, among other locations.

Some Afghans were separated form the rest of their families in transit, or even before leaving Kabul. Azim Kakaie, 34, arrived in Utah but his wife is still in Germany. Azim Kakaie, 34, was the first Afghan refugee to arrive in Utah. He worked as an air-traffic controller in Kabul before fleeing the country. His wife, who was beaten by the Taliban as she tried to flee, is in Germany now. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer