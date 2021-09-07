Photos show how tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are making their way from Kabul to their new homes

- Afghan refugees are being relocated around the world after fleeing the new Taliban rule.
- Processing camps show groups of Afghans living close together in tents while awaiting transfer.
- Some Afghans were separated from the rest of their families in transit or before they left Kabul.
Following last month’s Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, many Afghans attempted to flee the brutal militant group. Some managed to escape to countries close and far for processing, before heading to a more permanent destination. This processing center in Qatar is one of many around the world.
Once processed at US military bases, refugees could live in tents until a more permanent location becomes available. Here’s a camp inside the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
An aerial view shows the scale of Ramstein’s refugee camp and how many refugees it can hold at once. The State Department said the US and allied countries evacuated 124,000 people from Kabul, including 6,000 US citizens.
Depending on location, Afghan refugees face varying conditions on their journey.
Refugee holding facilities and processing centers are operating around the world as some countries work together to facilitate the safe transfer of Afghans.
London’s mayor displayed a welcome message on a billboard in Piccadilly Circus as Afghan refugees arrive in the city this week.
Displaced Afghans are arriving at various locations across the US as more than a dozen governors from both parties announced last month that they would host refugees.
From Kabul, Afghan refugees have been transported to the Gulf, Asia, Europe, and North America, among other locations.
Some Afghans were separated form the rest of their families in transit, or even before leaving Kabul. Azim Kakaie, 34, arrived in Utah but his wife is still in Germany.
Refugees coming to the US undergo intense screening before entering the country. Wherever they end up, it’s a long and winding journey until they reach their new homes.
