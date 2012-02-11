PHOTOS: Advertising Is Starting To Take Over Basketball Courts And Hockey Rinks

Photo: Sun Sports

While sponsors on sports uniforms and playing surfaces is an accepted part of sports throughout the world, the major sports leagues in North America have so far resisted the temptation, likely fearing backlash from the fans who consider the uniform and courts/ice/fields a sacred items that should not be soiled.But in recent years, logo-creep has invaded basketball and hockey arenas. For the most part, these ads have been kept off the players and the actual playing surface (with notable exceptions), but teams are using just about every inch of space outside of the playing surface to shove logos in your face.



And if this pace keeps up, it is just a matter of time before more ads creep on to the courts and the players.

