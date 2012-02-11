PHOTOS: Advertising Is Starting To Take Over Basketball Courts And Hockey Rinks

Photo: Sun Sports
While sponsors on sports uniforms and playing surfaces is an accepted part of sports throughout the world, the major sports leagues in North America have so far resisted the temptation, likely fearing backlash from the fans who consider the uniform and courts/ice/fields a sacred items that should not be soiled.But in recent years, logo-creep has invaded basketball and hockey arenas. For the most part, these ads have been kept off the players and the actual playing surface (with notable exceptions), but teams are using just about every inch of space outside of the playing surface to shove logos in your face.
And if this pace keeps up, it is just a matter of time before more ads creep on to the courts and the players.
Some arenas have gotten smart and placed these digital ads at the ends of courts where the cameras are most often focused
The Iowa Hawkeyes have taken it a step further, selling the naming rights to the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Although some are not afraid to put a true ad on the court, but just off the playing surface (Cub is a grocery store)
Some teams are starting to take advantage of these spaces to advertise their websites or twitter pages
