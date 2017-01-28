Haunting photos of an abandoned waterpark in Vietnam

Nathan Eights Photography Ho Thuy Tien is one of backpackers’ best-kept secrets.

Part of the fun of travelling is stumbling upon hidden treasures where the sense of adventure is heightened by a hint of danger.

Just five miles outside of town, Ho Thuy Tien offers a crumbling playground for anyone who loves wandering through abandoned places. The short-lived waterpark (built in 2004 to the tune of $3 million dollars) is now an unofficial must-see destination for backpackers in Southeast Asia.

Nathan Peauril of Nathan Eights Photography captured these photos of the now-defunct amusement park.

