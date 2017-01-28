Haunting photos of an abandoned waterpark in Vietnam

Talia Lakritz
Vietnam abandoned waterparkNathan Eights PhotographyHo Thuy Tien is one of backpackers’ best-kept secrets.

• Ho Thuy Tien is an abandoned waterpark in Vietnam that was built in 2004.

• It’s not on any maps — backpackers share its location through word of mouth.

• Attractions include a three-story dragon and winding water slides.

Part of the fun of travelling is stumbling upon hidden treasures where the sense of adventure is heightened by a hint of danger.

Just five miles outside of town, Ho Thuy Tien offers a crumbling playground for anyone who loves wandering through abandoned places. The short-lived waterpark (built in 2004 to the tune of $3 million dollars) is now an unofficial must-see destination for backpackers in Southeast Asia.

Nathan Peauril of Nathan Eights Photography captured these photos of the now-defunct amusement park.

Ho Thuy Tien is an abandoned waterpark outside of Huong Thuy town in Hue, Vietnam.

Nathan Eights Photography

It opened in 2004, before construction was actually completed, then shut down a few years later.

Nathan Eights Photography

It reportedly cost $3 million to build.

Nathan Eights Photography

The park doesn't show up on maps of the area.

Nathan Eights Photography

Backpackers have made it famous through word of mouth.

Nathan Eights Photography

Now, locals station themselves by the gate and ask for an entrance fee.

Nathan Eights Photography

The first thing visitors see when they enter is an enormous, three-story dragon.

Nathan Eights Photography

It almost seems like it could roar to life at any moment.

Nathan Eights Photography

It keeps watch over the abandoned aquarium.

Nathan Eights Photography

A labyrinth of empty passageways snakes through its body.

Nathan Eights Photography

Visitors can climb a set of stairs through its ribcage, and up into its mouth for an aerial view of the park.

Nathan Eights Photography

From inside the beast's mouth, one can get a full view of Ho Thuy Tien in all its glory.

Nathan Eights Photography

The park is situated around a small lake.

Nathan Eights Photography

Its three winding water slides are slowly being overtaken by surrounding foliage.

Nathan Eights Photography

Crocodiles used to live in the water at the bottom of the slides.

Nathan Eights Photography

Travellers reported them and PETA stepped in to help them find new homes.

Nathan Eights Photography

An abandoned amphitheater also sits in ruins.

Nathan Eights Photography

Adventurous visitors from all over the world leave their mark with graffiti.

Nathan Eights Photography

It's safe to say that the park is more popular now than it ever was when it was open.

Nathan Eights Photography

