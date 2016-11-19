Eerie, never-before-seen photos from inside one of America's abandoned malls

Seph LawlessAn escalator littered with broken glass at the Metro North Mall.
Photographer Seph Lawless is famous for documenting the slow, haunting decay of abandoned theme parks, schools, hospitals, and houses.
His latest project brought him inside the Metro North Shopping Center in Kansas City, Missouri, which has been shut down for the past two years, according to the Kansas City Star.
Here’s a never-before-seen look at the mall’s crumbling, empty interior.
'There's something special about being inside an abandoned place that hasn't been vandalised by senseless damage and graffiti,' he wrote on Instagram.
Lawless also told INSIDER that Metro North has unique architecture compared to other malls he's photographed.
'The skylights were like space ships eerily shining down a beam of light that lit my path throughout the darkened mall,' he said.
These photos (and many more) will be included in Lawless's upcoming book 'Autopsy of America: The Death of a Nation.'
