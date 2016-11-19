Eerie, never-before-seen photos from inside one of America's abandoned malls

Caroline Praderio
Metro north mall seph lawlessSeph LawlessAn escalator littered with broken glass at the Metro North Mall.

Photographer Seph Lawless is famous for documenting the slow, haunting decay of abandoned theme parks, schools, hospitals, and houses.

His latest project brought him inside the Metro North Shopping Center in Kansas City, Missouri, which has been shut down for the past two years, according to the Kansas City Star.

Here’s a never-before-seen look at the mall’s crumbling, empty interior.

This is the exterior of the Metro North Shopping Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Seph Lawless

It opened in 1976.

Seph Lawless

Source: Kansas City Star

It covers 1.2 million square feet and once housed more than 150 retailers.

Seph Lawless

Source: Kansas City Star

But it was shut down in 2014.

Seph Lawless

Source: Kansas City Star

Already, the interior looks like it's been deserted for decades.

Seph Lawless

Grates covering store openings are bent and warped.

Seph Lawless

Puddles of dirty water cover the floor.

Seph Lawless

The fountains are empty, too.

Seph Lawless

And once-beautiful trees have died from a lack of care.

Seph Lawless

Lawless has said it was 'by far the creepiest mall I've been in.'

Seph Lawless

Source: The Daily Mail

Developers initially shut down the mall because they planned to renovate it.

Seph Lawless

Metro North was facing steep competition from more modern malls in the area.

Seph Lawless

Source: Kansas City Star

The makeover was slated to cost $200 million.

Seph Lawless

Source: Kansas City Star

But the original developers ditched the plan in 2015, citing difficulties attracting tenants.

Seph Lawless

Source: Kansas City Star

Now the renovation project has been picked up by a new company.

Seph Lawless

Source: Kansas City Star

The mall is currently being demolished to make way for a total rebuild.

Seph Lawless

Source: Seph Lawless

That means Lawless got both the first and last look of the mall in its abandoned state.

Seph Lawless

'There's something special about being inside an abandoned place that hasn't been vandalised by senseless damage and graffiti,' he wrote on Instagram.

Seph Lawless

Source: Seph Lawless

Lawless told INSIDER that he had no trouble getting into the shopping center.

Seph Lawless

He said he walked right inside and stayed until a security guard asked him to leave.

Seph Lawless

Lawless also told INSIDER that Metro North has unique architecture compared to other malls he's photographed.

Seph Lawless

'The skylights were like space ships eerily shining down a beam of light that lit my path throughout the darkened mall,' he said.

Seph Lawless

'I felt like I was the last person on the planet and it was creepy but peaceful,' he added.

Seph Lawless

It's easy to see what he means.

Seph Lawless

In some places, the mall looks dark and spooky.

Seph Lawless

But then, suddenly, it's filled with bright sunlight.

Seph Lawless

These photos (and many more) will be included in Lawless's upcoming book 'Autopsy of America: The Death of a Nation.'

Seph Lawless

You can preorder the book (out April 2017) right here.

Want to see more of Lawless's chilling photography? Follow him on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.