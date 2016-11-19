Eerie, never-before-seen photos from inside one of America's abandoned malls

Seph Lawless An escalator littered with broken glass at the Metro North Mall.

Photographer Seph Lawless is famous for documenting the slow, haunting decay of abandoned theme parks, schools, hospitals, and houses.

His latest project brought him inside the Metro North Shopping Center in Kansas City, Missouri, which has been shut down for the past two years, according to the Kansas City Star.

Here’s a never-before-seen look at the mall’s crumbling, empty interior.

