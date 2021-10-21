Take a look inside an abandoned ‘clown house,’ an eerie home one photographer says he’ll never forget

- A circus-themed home is one of the oddest places photographer Bryan Sansivero says he’s shot.
- Dubbed the “Catskill Clown House,” the decrepit New York mansion was filled with vibrant patterns.
- Sansivero said he loved the home so much, he photographed it four times.
Sansivero estimates he’s been to hundreds of abandoned houses. Not every home is worth photographing, he told Insider, and not every one is ingrained in his memory.
But a house in Catskills, New York, is one of the most unique homes he said he’s explored due to its circus-themed rooms.
“I’ve never found a house where each room is so different than the previous room in terms of full-on color, the decay, and the overall look,” he said.
Nicknamed the “Catskill Clown House” online, it was the perfect combination of Sansivero’s interests.
It was eerie, unfamiliar, creepy, and colorful — everything he’s drawn to, he told Insider.
Sansivero said he knew he wanted to photograph it, but first, he needed to find the address. After reaching out to other urban explorers, he eventually tracked down the house’s location and headed to Catskills, New York, to photograph the house.
When Sansivero reached the house, he said he realized it was much larger than he envisioned.
Crawling up its walls were vines, and the front yard was teeming with weeds and overgrowth.
Formerly a winery, the property had overgrown grapevines and other buildings he would later explore.
While Sansivero could tell the house was influenced by older architecture, he said it had a surprisingly modern appearance.
When he stepped inside, he came across even more surprises.
“The house blows your expectations,” he said. “Every single room in the house is something you want to photograph.”
Sansivero said he thinks the circus-themed room was a child’s bedroom because of its smaller size and playful patterns.
Look up and the circus inspiration continued. A tent was painted across the ceiling of the bedroom.
“Those are very dedicated parents,” Sansivero said referring to how committed the circus theme was throughout the room.
Blue paint had chipped off of the ceiling and was scattered across the floor.
Chipping away on a wall inside one closet is a painting of a bullfighter.
From the floor to the ceiling, the room was covered in dark wood — except for one wall that had a nature scene painted onto it.
“All of the sudden you’re in this muted room,” he said. “And then you turn around and there’s this crazy painted wall.”
Each time Sansivero visited, things around the house had been moved or relocated, and he said he feared that other trespassers would graffiti the walls or potentially ruin the home.
Before that could happen, Sansivero was committed to getting his perfect shots.
“I shot it, and then I was like, ‘Oh shoot, I didn’t get this shot’ or ‘I could get this shot better,'” he said.
So Sansivero went back again and again, each time, perfecting his images.
Jotted on the sheet of paper was each time the realtor visited the home. The last date was marked 2017, he said.
Sansivero guessed that the owners gave up trying to sell the house in 2017, and it sat abandoned for years after.
It was clear the abandoned house was once loved.
“There’s a sense of loss,” he said. “That sense that there was once life here and now there’s not.”
He can’t imagine the decay was repairable, so he said it’s unlikely the home looks similar to how he photographed it.
Ultimately, he said he’s happy the once-loved space has welcomed life again.