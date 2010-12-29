A Personal Tour Of China's Eerily Vacant Commercial Real Estate

By now, you’ve probably heard of China’s ghost cities.
Pudong, China’s “New district,” is, from what we can tell, the country’s attempt to replicate Western-style suburbs outside of Shanghai (which is fast becoming China’s financial centre). There we discovered a number of completely abandoned “ghost” buildings, one of which came along with something even more alarming: a trickle of smoke coming out of a small pipe that was jutting out of the ground.
The building you are about to see is one of Pudong’s many abandoned commercial buildings, many of which appeared to us to be old factories. This one in particular was interesting because we were able to walk around it and see the bush growing up around the building and even inside the parking lot.
We found at least one man guarding the space surrounding many of the abandoned yards and, in this case, he waved at us to go away and stop taking photos.
We did, but not before we snapped these.
The building turned out to be the first many abandoned buildings we'd stumble upon in our journey around Pudong.
But there was still some life evident: this guy pulled up to the lot to deliver something while we were there
Check out the wheelbarrow in front of it. Old stuff juxtaposed with new would turn out to be a recurring theme along our journey. And then we saw something that made it stop being just a good photo-op.
This pipe, which was jutting out of the ground on the left side of the building. There was a trickle of smoke coming out of it. (You can't see it in this picture, but another witness can attest to the fact that there was smoke. Our video footage of it must have gotten disrupted by the guard, (or simply our excitement.)
But back to the old mixed with new theme. Guess what the KFC was across from. This building, which was brand-spanking new (and also empty), and trying desperately to be western.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.