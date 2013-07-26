Here Are Photos Of Aaron Hernandez Holding A Gun On The Night Of Odin Lloyd's Death

Prosecutors released 104 pages of previously sealed court documents related to the Aaron Hernandez case today.



Most of the information in the documents isn’t new, according to Brian Ballou of the Boston Globe.

But they include previously unseen screenshots from surveillance footage that appears to show Hernandez holding a gun in his house.

According to the prosecution’s timeline of what happened on the night Hernandez allegedly killed 27-year-old Odin Lloyd, Hernandez was seen on own home security cameras with a gun in his hand hours before he left to pick up Lloyd.

The photos are copies and are super fuzzy, but it looks like a gun (via Ballou):

