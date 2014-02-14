PHOTOS: A Zoo Has Discovered That Meerkats Love To Create Messy Masterpiece Paintings

Photo: National Zoo & Aquarium Canberra

Those cute meerkats, loved by documentary makers for their audience-pulling abilities, have decided to cash in on their popularity.

They’re trying to break in to the lucrative animal art market.

Photo: National Zoo & Aquarium Canberra

The want-to-be artists are being encouraged by their keepers at the National Zoo and Aquarium in Canberra.

“Meerkats love painting, we have discovered,” the zoo says on its Facebook page.

“We have been putting their skills to use recently, and their artwork will be for sale at the Wildlife Art Show this weekend.”

Photo: National Zoo & Aquarium Canberra

The zoo says:

“The mess our cheeky Meerkats made in their Den while they were busy creating their masterpieces. You can see (and buy) their creations, plus many more gorgeous photos and original artwork – all weekend at the Wildlife Art Exhibition and Sale, on at the Zoo.”

