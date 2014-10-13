PHOTOS: A Train Smashed Through A 4WD Parked On The Tracks In The Northern Territory

A kilometre-long frieght train smashed through a 4WD in the Northern Territory at 1am on Sunday.

Police from the Northern Traffic Operations are investigating the circumstances which saw the northbound train striking the vehicle on the tracks in Katherine.

Commander Bruce Porter from Katherine Police said initial investigations had found a Toyota Hilux was attempting to cross the railway tracks just west of the town.

“There is no rail crossing at this location and the vehicle has become stuck on the lines,” he said.

“Despite attempting to warn the oncoming train with torches, the fully loaded train was unable to stop in time and has crashed into the vehicle before dragging it approximately 500 metres.

“The vehicle and train have come to a stop just past to the high level bridge over the Katherine River.”

Porter said there were no reports of injuries but the train driver was taken to Katherine Hospital as a precaution.

“The 23-year-old male driver of the 4WD has been interviewed by police,” he said.

“It is very fortunate in this instance that no one was seriously injured or killed.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.