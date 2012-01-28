PHOTOS: A Strange New Guinness World Record Was Broken Last Night

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

To generate excitement about the upcoming summer Olympic Games in London, London & Partners, the organisation that promotes tourism for London, recently launched a campaign to break 20 Guinness World Records between now and the start of the games.We were on hand at the London Hotel in New York last night when the group sought to set one of those records: The Guinness World Record of Longest Curtsey Relay.



The group of 80 men and women had five minutes to curtsey more than 150 times to break the record.

The Guinness judicator and an etiquette expert walked around to ensure each curtsey was up to par and done correctly.

