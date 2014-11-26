PHOTOS: Inside The New Sydney Office For Atlassian, Australia's Greatest Tech Success

Atlassian, Australia’s tech pin-up company, is an operation the country’s aspiring startups look up to and dream to one day emulate its successes.
Part of the company’s special sauce is its no bullsh*t culture, amazing perks – including a paid vacation before you start – and funky, well thought-out office spaces.
After taking on a $US60 million investment from venture capital firm Accel Partners in 2010 and existing investors buying more stock this year which gave the company a valuation of about $3.5 billion, Atlassian is on a mission to scale. It’s hiring at a phenomenal speed and currently has more than 150 roles needing to be filled in Sydney alone before the financial year is out.
Atlassian was named Australia’s best place to work this year and since securing the title the number of applications it receives has doubled from 100 to more than 200 a week, the company’s APAC recruitment boss Caitriona Staunton told Business Insider.
In the 12 months to June this year the company upped its headcount by more than 300 people to over 1,000 employees sitting all around the world.
Business Insider got a tour this week of the latest addition to Atlassian’s expanding Sydney office – level 9 of the Westpac Building near Martin Place. The floor has just been renovated and staff are still moving in so here’s the first glimpse.
Walking down a white, understated corridor passed a couple of financial services companies heading towards Atlassian's new space.
In the middle of level 9, where Atlassian's purchasing team is currently sitting, is an old school room which is designed to look like a library or maybe more like a cigar lounge.
Just like in a real library, the Atlassian library is a no talking zone. Funny thing: Even though there was no one using the space when we walked through, we all started whispering.
