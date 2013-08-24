We Got An Unbelievable Aerial Tour Of Seattle By Seaplane [PHOTOS]

Jaguar Land Rover We took an aerial tour of Seattle in a seaplane.

Last month, we headed out to Seattle to

test out Jaguar’s first new sports carin nearly 40 years, the F-Type.

After about five hours of driving, we were nowhere near the city, so Jaguar Land Rover chartered us a flight back into town, on a De Havilland Otter Seaplane.

We flew with Kenmore Air, which offers narrated, 20-minute scenic flight tours of Seattle for $US99 per person.

While our flight wasn’t narrated, we got a great look at the beauty of the Pacific Northwest and Seattle’s best landmarks.

Disclosure: Jaguar Land Rover paid for our travel to Seattle and lodging expenses to drive the 2014 F-Type.

