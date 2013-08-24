We Got An Unbelievable Aerial Tour Of Seattle By Seaplane [PHOTOS]

Jaguar Land RoverWe took an aerial tour of Seattle in a seaplane.
Last month, we headed out to Seattle to
test out Jaguar’s first new sports carin nearly 40 years, the F-Type.
After about five hours of driving, we were nowhere near the city, so Jaguar Land Rover chartered us a flight back into town, on a De Havilland Otter Seaplane.
We flew with Kenmore Air, which offers narrated, 20-minute scenic flight tours of Seattle for $US99 per person.
While our flight wasn’t narrated, we got a great look at the beauty of the Pacific Northwest and Seattle’s best landmarks.
Disclosure: Jaguar Land Rover paid for our travel to Seattle and lodging expenses to drive the 2014 F-Type.
The flight to Seattle is short -- about 20 minutes. The much less direct drive would take an hour and a half.
There's little sound insulation, so you can't hear much besides the propeller blades. Ear plugs were a good idea.
The neon globe on the former home of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer was made an official landmark last year, and donated to the Museum of History and Industry, which will relocate and refurbish it.
