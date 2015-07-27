PHOTOS: A man tried to start a fire on board a plane in China

A man has allegedly attempted to start a fire while on board a plane which was carrying approximately 100 passengers.

ALERT A man attempted to set fire on board Shenzhen Airlines flight #ZH9648 pic.twitter.com/LCGPL1ZU5s (@mazepenghaha) — AirLive.net (@airlivenet) July 26, 2015

These photos were tweeted by AirLive.net, an aviation news account providing real-time alerts, reports and booking information, who reported the incident took place on Chinese carrier Shenzhen Airlines flight ZH 9648, travelling from Taizhou to Guangzhou early on Sunday morning.

Later reports confirmed the incident, saying two passengers had suffered injuries and were taken to hospital.

Xinhua news agency reported the offending passenger had been detained for “creating chaos” after he was overpowered by flight crew and other passengers during the attempted arson.

Scheduled flights at Guangzhou airport have resumed and a police investigation is under way.

