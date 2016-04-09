PHOTOS: A luxury Melbourne townhouse used as Kerry Packer's office is on sale for $1.9 million

Photo: Marshall White.

A luxury townhouse in Melbourne, used by the late media tycoon Kerry Packer as his office, is on the market for $1.9 million.

It’s one of four townhouses in Richmond where network GTV9 was located between 1955 and 2011.

According to Marshall White listing agent Jack Stean, the townhouse is where Packer set up his Melbourne office during his time as the boss of Channel Nine.

Photo: Photo: Marshall White.

The property spans two levels and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms as well as two parking spaces and is considered “the best of the development with the biggest courtyard and north sun exposure”.

It is being listed after changing hands three years ago for an undisclosed amount.

Here are photos from the property below.

The luxury townhouse is situated in a historic block which was home to a Heinz factory before it became the site for Channel 9.

Photo: Photo: Marshall White.

The residence happens to occupy the site of Kerry Packer’s former office.

Photo: Photo: Marshall White.

In 2013, Lend Lease redeveloped it into a medium-density residential village.

Photo: Photo: Marshall White.

The townhouse is one of four townhouses on the site and comes with three bedrooms, a powder room, two bathrooms and two parking spaces.

Photo: Photo: Marshall White.

Inside, the place has been fitted with timber floorboards and features arched windows and high ceilings.

Photo: Photo: Marshall White.

Stean said the sale price of the property would be in the “vicinity of $1,900,000”.

Photo: Photo: Marshall White.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.