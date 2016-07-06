PHOTOS: A look inside Danish software company Zendesk's Melbourne office

Zendesk moved into Melbourne last year.
If you haven’t heard of it before, the Danish software company, founded in 2007, provides a cloud-based customer support platform for business.
The Melbourne base, designed by Blitz, an architecture and interior design firm specialising in workplace fit outs, incorporates a Danish design element known as “hygge” (pronounced as HUE-gah).
Though there are many ways to describe hygge, Zendesk sees it simply as the Danish ritual of enjoying life’s simple pleasures.
The result of the design strategy is chic office space with abundance of natural light, comfort and collaboration spaces.
What a way to work.
Here’s a look at the semi-new digs, and why design is so important to the folks at Zendesk.
Located on 395 Collins Street, Zendesk's Melbourne office is in a heritage building, seen in the glimpses of original exposed ceiling and walls.
Approximately 2400 sqm in size spanning three floors and a lower ground event and meeting space, it can house up to approximately 200 employees.
Zendesk’s offices around the globe apply the same design strategy; airy, humble, uncomplicated and hygge.
The meeting rooms have quirky names such as Claw, Chicken, Egg, Ranch, and Bonsai.
The names were developed in the early days of Zendesk, and are based around the theme of items 'The Mentor' might take with him on a trip (e.g., Coin, Rope, Grappling Hook). At that time, Zendesk was just starting out as a company, and we liked the idea of preparing for the road ahead.
As we grew and expanded into more offices—and more office space—we needed a way to make that system scale. So we came up with the idea of 'exploding' the original conference room namesakes into their component parts. For example, Chicken became Beak, Feather, Claw, Egg, and so on.
Fountain, our meeting space, is the one exception to this rule. Fountain was picked by Mikkel as the name for the original 'all hands' meeting space. He liked that the image of a fountain evokes a large plaza or public gathering space, while also providing a suggestion of tranquility.
Zendesk takes pride in making its offices comfortable.
'We want all our employees to experience and enjoy the space we have created for them both during work and off work. We believe by investing in the space our employees feel inspired to come to work daily,' Amy Foo, VP of Finance and Ops, Asia Pacific said.
Zendesk says the open plan layout with a lot of collaboration spaces makes employees feel at home and cultivate teamwork.
'Our employees have commented how the space has increased their productivity and creative ideas,' Foo said.
Most of the structures made from Australian-sourced materials, and the white and natural light gives the office an airy, uncomplicated feel.
While all of Zendesk’s offices embed the same design concept, they also have a touch of flare from the local city.
As well as offering employees with a healthy lifestyle, the company's fridges are stocked with drinks, fruits, bread, spreads and dips, healthy bars, ice creams, among a long list of snacks.
