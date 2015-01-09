PHOTOS: A Huge Storm In Victoria Has Seen Myer Evacuate Its Bendigo Store As The Town Floods

Photo: Twitter, Damian Wells.

The Victorian gold town of Bendigo has experienced flash flooding on Friday afternoon as heavy rains wash over a state battling bushfires earlier in the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued severe weather warnings for most of the state and Melbourne is set to be lashed with an unseasonal five days of rain over the weekend and into next week.

In Bendigo, the Bureau said 15mm of rain fell between 3.30pm and 4pm this afternoon – 20mm in the hour.

The Bendigo Advertiser reports that a number of CBD retailers, including Myer and Coles, were closed and evacuated as flash flooding swept across the city.

The State Emergency service has received more than 100 calls for assistance.

The Calder Highway is closed at Smiths Road in Maiden Gully due to the Bendigo flooding, the Country Fire Authority reports.

Stench of sewerage in the air at the #bendigo creek pic.twitter.com/CkGeZtOu0B — Joel Spry (@jasonspy) January 9, 2015

