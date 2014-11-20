Watch A Huge Storm Turn These Brisbane CBD Stairs Into A Waterfall

Brisbane copped its first big summer thunderstorm yesterday, causing flash flooding and blackouts and bringing the train system to a halt.

The storm swept in across the city from the south-west just after 4pm and heavy rain created a spontaneous waterfall down stairs in Post Office Square in the CBD.

Summer storms are here!! #summer #storms #moreimpactthang20 A video posted by BRISBANE'S INSTAGRAMER (@brisgramer) on Nov 11, 2014 at 10:40pm PST

Nearly 10,000 homes around the city were left without power, with another 3000 in Ipswich also blacked out.

The rail system ground to a halt, with the tracks flooded at Fortitude Valley station and services also suspended at the key Roma Street and Central stations during peak hour, delaying thousands of commuters on their trip home.

First torrential downpour of the season. #flooded #bnestorm #expectdelays A photo posted by String Bean (Ash-leigh) (@ashleighabul) on Nov 11, 2014 at 11:27pm PST

Flash flooding submerged several vehicles, with emergency services crews dispatched to Inala, where a mother and child were trapped in a car.

Submerged cars on Alexandra St Bowen Hills. The black 4WD floated across the road #BneStorm pic.twitter.com/JmgQRO20fa — Yolanda (@heylandy) November 19, 2014

Surf is up at Stones Corner #bnestorm pic.twitter.com/ItUEAohAk3 — Adrian Schrinner (@Schrinner) November 19, 2014

No Airtrain running due to #bnestorm city tracks flooded and roads flooded-contact @TransLinkSEQ for updates pic.twitter.com/yY9RmT5EaA — Brisbane's Airtrain (@BrisAirtrain) November 19, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.