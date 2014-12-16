PHOTOS: A Huge Sinkhole Has Swallowed Multiple Cars In Port Melbourne

A burst water main in Port Melbourne has caused the earth to open up and swallow multiple cars parked on Liardet Street.

The sinkhole, which developed the early hours of the morning, has consumed at least three cars. Up to 50 homes on the street are also reported to have been flooded with water.

SES volunteers sandbagged properties and removed furniture from some properties.

Here are the photos Melbournians uploaded of the natural phenomenon.

A photo posted by Grant Stevenson (@grunters_) on Dec 12, 2014 at 2:56pm PST

Sink hole swallows car. Liardet Street Port Melbourne. #sinkhole #portmelbourne #melbournewater #car #swallowed #brokenpipes A photo posted by Diana H-t (@dianahervey) on Dec 12, 2014 at 5:47pm PST

Cars have sunk into Liardet street Port Melbourne after a burst water main. @theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/WWC1HrJo3n — Nicole Garmston (@garmoheraldsun) December 15, 2014

2 cars fell into Port Melbourne sinkhole, created by burst water main about 3am http://t.co/4yekLL2zVr @theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/69kISbXOSS — Samantha Landy (@SamLandy) December 16, 2014

Queenslander Thea Marston's car was swallowed by a sinkhole in Port Melbourne http://t.co/4yekLL2zVr @theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/9agq2IwWfO — Samantha Landy (@SamLandy) December 16, 2014

