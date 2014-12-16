PHOTOS: A Huge Sinkhole Has Swallowed Multiple Cars In Port Melbourne

Sarah Kimmorley

A burst water main in Port Melbourne has caused the earth to open up and swallow multiple cars parked on Liardet Street.

The sinkhole, which developed the early hours of the morning, has consumed at least three cars. Up to 50 homes on the street are also reported to have been flooded with water.

SES volunteers sandbagged properties and removed furniture from some properties.

Here are the photos Melbournians uploaded of the natural phenomenon.

A photo posted by Grant Stevenson (@grunters_) on

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.